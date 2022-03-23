Deion Sanders is calling out all NFL teams who failed to support college football players at Jackson State University’s Pro Day, Bleacher Report reported.

On Monday (March 21), the head coach of the JSU Tigers hosted a special day for football players in select Mississippi colleges to meet and flex their skills to NFL recruiters. Though the students were happy with the turnout, Sanders was less than satisfied. While reflecting on the event, he expressed his frustration with the teams that didn’t show up.

“24 teams came to witness our kids yesterday in its entirety, and I appreciate you. But there’s 32 teams in this Crayola box,” he said. “…The Dolphins, the Broncos, the Texans, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Ravens, the Panthers, the Browns, the Vikings, and the Eagles, where art thou? You could have sent somebody, man. You could have shown up just a little bit.”

The college football coach speculated that the absences were related to JSU’s status as an HBCU. “I guarantee you that you’re going to go to Mississippi State, and Ole Miss. I guarantee you—you’re going to show up there,” he said. “I understand, you’re saying they have more talent. I understand. [But] guess what? We’re coming.”

“And when we arrive, you better be here,” Sanders continued. “Because our kids deserve it. You could’ve sent a scout—you could’ve sent somebody. That’s all I’m saying. We won’t forget it.” The JSU coach then expressed his appreciation for all those who did come out for the students. “To all that came, I love you, I appreciate you. God bless you,” he said. “And the kids, truly, you should have seen their faces. Oh my God, it was beautiful.”

Sanders has previously been vocal about the treatment of HBCU athletes. After the 2021 NFL draft, he vented about the fact that no HBCU students were selected.

“There were 259 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft — not a single draft pick featured a player from an HBCU.” the ex-NFL star wrote on Instagram. “We have the Audacity to Hate on one another while our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED. I witnessed a multitude of kids that we played against that were more than qualified to be drafted. My prayers are that This won’t EVER happen again. Get yo knife out my back and fight with me not against me!”

Following the experience, Sanders told NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe that he’s aiming to get 7-10 players drafted this year. “Then we’re going to try to double that and double that, and then the sky’s going to be the limit,” he added.

See Sanders address the missing NFL teams below.

Coach Deion Sanders called out the NFL teams that didn't show up to Jackson State's Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/gD9rWYIOlT — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) March 23, 2022