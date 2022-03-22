Tobi Lou has officially shared his brand new project, Non-Perishable, earlier this month. The body of work spans 11 tracks and includes features from T-Pain, Chika, and Jean Deaux. He has been steadily prepping fans for the release by unveiling cuts like “Wide Open” and “Hopeless Romantic” over the last year.

Just last week, Tobi kept the momentum going by unleashing the official visual for a stand-out track from Non-Perishable, the T-Pain-assisted “2hrs+.” Now, he is keeping his streak of consistency going by sharing another video, this time for “Jelly.” The interpretive new visual sees Tobi’s thoughts coming alive as he delivers an impressive flow:

Inside peanut butter outside jelly (Jelly) I ain’t even dressed but I still look ready (I’m ready)/Saw my face in the mirror and cried (I swear, I cried) ’cause I didn’t know I was that fuckin’ sexy/ Inside peanut butter outside jelly (Jelly) I ain’t even dressed but I still look ready (I’m ready)

Saw my face in the mirror and cried (I swear, I cried) ’cause I didn’t know I was that fuckin’ sexy/ I didn’t, I didn’t, I didn’t know, I just found out when I walked in the door/

Prior to this LP, Tobi shared other singles like “Okay” featuring Dreezy and also made an appearance on “Areyoudown? Pt. 2” by Saba. Tobi Lou’s last full-length project was 2019’s Live On Ice, which saw features from Rockie Fresh, Ryan Destiny, LEJKEYS, and more. Tobi was pretty active in 2020 as well, as he dropped off plenty of singles such as “Endorphins,” “Pretty Much,” “Neither Here Not There,” “Student Loans,” “Skin Care Tutorial 2020,” “hot tub DREAM Machine,” and “hot tub TIME Machine.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Jelly” by Tobi Lou down below.