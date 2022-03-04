By Regina Cho
  /  03.04.2022

Today (Mar. 4), Warner Records’ new alternative contemporary artist IV4 officially unveils her “Bloom” visual, premiered with REVOLT in celebration of Women’s History Month. The song is a stand-out cut from her newly released EP Get Rich and Cry Trying. For this release, IV4 stepped outside her comfort zone to tell a more emotional and minimalist visual story. Surrounded by hues of the ocean, galaxy, and lightning and using slow, sensual choreography, she goes on to deliver her intimate lyrics:

All in good time, yeah, falling in line, yeah, trust the process babe, it’s a process babe/ Let’s be successful, I wanna see you bloom/ I love watching you I am your sunshine, I water you all the time, your love rooted in my mind/ If you believed in your body the way I believe in your body 

The song is about the thoughts that go through one’s head as they strive to reach their goals. “’Bloom speaks on the emotions and the emotional roller coaster it is when growing into the best version of yourself,” she exclusively tells REVOLT. “For me personally, a successful artist. I wanted the video to be focused on me evolving and transforming. I really enjoy interpretive dance, so I wanted to give off the emotions and almost a visual image of something growing and blooming. Pure emotion, pure art.

The St. Louis-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and model has been flying high since her lustful 2018 breakthrough “Because of Me” single. She followed that up with to last year’s trap&B bop ”Shameless.” In terms of other recent visuals, she delivered sultry and sassy cuts for hit records including “Stroke” featuring Jeremih, “Only Fans,” and “Swimming” featuring Trippie Redd.

Be sure to press play on IV4’s brand new music video for “Bloom” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
IV4
Music Videos

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Chef Alex Hill & stylist iCON Billingsley play hip hop trivia (Round 3) | 'If You Know, You Know'

In this final episode of “If You Know, You Know,” host TravQue goes through three ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.28.2022
The Crew League

Tyga vs. G-Eazy | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 1)

In the season two premiere of “The Crew League,” Tyga and The Kings of Summer ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.04.2021
Drink Champs

Jim Jones gives us the 12/17 - 12/19 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

On a new “Drip Report​​,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend weather​​ forecast ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.17.2021
View More