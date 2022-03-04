Today (Mar. 4), Warner Records’ new alternative contemporary artist IV4 officially unveils her “Bloom” visual, premiered with REVOLT in celebration of Women’s History Month. The song is a stand-out cut from her newly released EP Get Rich and Cry Trying. For this release, IV4 stepped outside her comfort zone to tell a more emotional and minimalist visual story. Surrounded by hues of the ocean, galaxy, and lightning and using slow, sensual choreography, she goes on to deliver her intimate lyrics:

All in good time, yeah, falling in line, yeah, trust the process babe, it’s a process babe/ Let’s be successful, I wanna see you bloom/ I love watching you I am your sunshine, I water you all the time, your love rooted in my mind/ If you believed in your body the way I believe in your body

The song is about the thoughts that go through one’s head as they strive to reach their goals. “’Bloom speaks on the emotions and the emotional roller coaster it is when growing into the best version of yourself,” she exclusively tells REVOLT. “For me personally, a successful artist. I wanted the video to be focused on me evolving and transforming. I really enjoy interpretive dance, so I wanted to give off the emotions and almost a visual image of something growing and blooming. Pure emotion, pure art.”

The St. Louis-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and model has been flying high since her lustful 2018 breakthrough “Because of Me” single. She followed that up with to last year’s trap&B bop ”Shameless.” In terms of other recent visuals, she delivered sultry and sassy cuts for hit records including “Stroke” featuring Jeremih, “Only Fans,” and “Swimming” featuring Trippie Redd.

Be sure to press play on IV4’s brand new music video for “Bloom” down below.