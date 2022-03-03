If there’s one thing Snoop Dogg is going to do, he’s going to throw an unexpected curve ball our way to keep things interesting. Today (Mar. 3), the rap legend linked up with supermodel and TV personality Heidi Klum to present their band new collaboration titled “Chai Tea With Heidi.” The new feel-good clip is directed and produced by Rankin. Filmed on location in Los Angeles and Greece, this catchy electronic anthem features one-of-a-kind choreography by Miguel Zarate that matches with the energy-filled lyrics:

Ready, set, stand where the light be you know it’s lit when it’s Snoop Dogg and Heidi/ The walk mean, fierce, feisty, girl, you’re hot and you’re sweet like chai tea/ You say I’m always high we keep that on the low/ Flossy, it’s a fun day on the runway, you can let it go

When I give my heart again, I know, it’s gonna last forever/ No one tell me where or when, I know, it’s gonna last forever/ When I fall in love again, I know, It’s gonna last forever/ (One) Forеver, forever (Two), forеver, forever

“It was truly an honor to collaborate with so many amazing people to create this fun and upbeat music video,” said Heidi Klum about the new release. “I am still pinching myself to make sure this really happened.”

Back in November, Snoop Dogg teamed up with Def Jam Records for his latest project Algorithm, which contains 25 tracks and a wealth of contributions from Usher, Fabolous, Dave East, Blxst, Jane Handcock, and Mouth Westmore cohorts E-40, Too $hort, and Ice Cube, among many others. In December, the Long Beach legend decided to upgrade Algorithm with a Global Edition, adding on 15 remixes of choice cuts with collaborations alongside international acts like SAAY, Gué, EAZ, Yung Raja, and more.

Be sure to press play on “Chai Tea with Heidi” by WeddingCake, Heidi Klum, ad Snoop Dogg down below.