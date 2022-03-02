By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.02.2022

Snootie Wild‘s family has broken their silence days after his tragic passing. In their first statement since the emcee was fatally shot, the rapper’s relatives remembered him for many things, including his “beautiful, compassionate and talented soul.”

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of our beloved LePreston Porter, known to the world as gold-selling and Billboard charting Hip Hop recording artist Snootie Wild,” wrote the Porter family. “He meant the world to us. A son, loving boyfriend, brother to four sisters, a father of seven, and a nephew and cousin to a host of others, he held many roles within our family and was a big kid at heart. LePreston was a beautiful, compassionate and talented soul whose presence was ever felt within our family.”

“…Snootie was a man of the people and dearly loved creating music, and performing fun, high-energy live shows that brought all types of Hip Hop lovers together with his music,” the statement continued. “His fans were part of his family. So much so that he didn’t like to look down from the stage and would frequently join the crowd. Any city that he visited, he frequently ventured out to underserved areas to connect with the people.”

Snootie Wild was shot in a residential area on Friday (Feb. 25) and taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he eventually succumbed to gunshot wounds. His case is now being handled by the Houston Police Department.

As the family awaits the findings of the ongoing investigation, they asked fans to support them in their “pursuit for answers” “that will bring his killers to justice.” They also requested some privacy as they “endure the overwhelming pain of his life being unjustly taken away.”

See the statement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Snootie Wild (@snootiewild)

Trending
REVOLT Summit

Owning our narrative | 'REVOLT Summit Presents'

REVOLT Summit Presents: A spotlight on Black Excellence, presented by DoorDash. Get more from your ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.22.2022
The Crew League

Tyga vs. G-Eazy | The Crew League (S2, Ep. 1)

In the season two premiere of “The Crew League,” Tyga and The Kings of Summer ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.04.2021
Drink Champs

Jim Jones gives us the 12/17 - 12/19 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'

On a new “Drip Report​​,” Jim Jones gets us right with the weekend weather​​ forecast ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.17.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More