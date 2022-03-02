Big news for Emeli Sandé fans. On May 6th, the Scottish singer and songwriter will unveil her fourth studio LP Let’s Say For Instance, which will contain 18 tracks and a feature from Jaykae on the lead single “Look What You’ve Done.” Taking to social media, she explained the concept behind the album, which was created during the worst of the pandemic:

“This album was brought to life in my home studio over the last couple of years. I was surrounded by my beautiful family throughout the making. This loving, liberated environment resulting in making my most personal album yet!”

Looking to keep the momentum going, Sandé drops off a new single from the forthcoming effort titled “Oxygen,” a truly passionate number that sees her intertwining with her lover physically and emotionally:

“Too much small talk well my darling, that’s bad for our health, turns your talks so small, you’ll turn into somebody else, swimming in the shallow end, really ain’t getting us far, I wanna know where you’ve been, who you need, why you left, why you cry, I wanna know who you are, so baby let’s get deep, whisper all our secrets under sheets, take me where you visit in your dreams, then kiss me hard like I’m your only oxygen…”

Upon its arrival, Let’s Say For Instance will follow 2019’s Real Life, an 11-track offering that landed within the top ten on the Scottish, Swiss, and UK charts. That project was led by well-received singles like “Sparrow”, “Extraordinary Being,” and “You Are Not Alone.”

Check out “Oxygen,” as well as the beautiful artwork and tracklisting for Let’s Say For Instance, below.

Let’s Say For Instance tracklist: