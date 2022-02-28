Quincy Brown says he was the victim of an assault at the hand of a JetBlue pilot. On Monday (Feb. 28), the “Star” actor took to Instagram to inform the airline and fans of the incident he endured after he requested to board a plane with a carry-on holding his personal items.

“I’m gonna keep this thing short…,” Brown began. “The pilot put his hands on me.”

According to the 30-year-old model, his assistant was denied from bringing the star’s bag onto the plane because it was allegedly too big. “My bag fits in my pocket damn near,” he explained. “They claimed it didn’t fit. My assistant had my bag. I was on the plane already. They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane, I let him know I need my bag. That’s not a bag to check. It has my [anxiety] medication, it has my personal, it has my jewelry, literally everything that has my personal belongings. Nothing is in my pocket.”

Brown said the pilot then approached him with his bag, demanded he get his “fucking diabetic medication out” and declared that it wouldn’t be permitted on the plane. When he argued against the order, the actor was grabbed and dragged onto the jet bridge.

“That’s when I got my phone out, I didn’t knock him out, and everything was just uncalled for,” Brown said of the incident. “I ain’t never had no pilot put no hands on me. I don’t know what you went through before that. I don’t care, but the severity of me just trying to get my bag for personal belongings became a situation to where a pilot put his hands on me.”

In the video, Brown shows footage of him venting after the incident. He informed fans that Todd Papesh was the captain behind his assault.

See Brown’s post below.