Gunfire rang out early Saturday (Feb. 26) morning at a Las Vegas hookah lounge.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 14 people were shot, and one person has died.

In a news release, police said they received multiple 911 calls around 3:15 a.m. reporting a shooting that took place at a lounge located in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting the incident occurred at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant.

Police said a party was taking place at the venue when an altercation broke out between two or more men. Department homicide and sex crimes Captain Dori Koren said gun shots were fired after the argument ensued.

Upon arrival, medical personnel transported the victims to UMC and Sunrise hospitals. Police said that one male adult was pronounced dead and two other victims are in critical condition. The rest of the victims are currently in stable condition.

At a press conference Saturday, Koren said detectives weren’t sure if there were multiple shooters because evidence was still being processed.

“We’re not really sure exactly what kind of weapon was used, or exactly if there were two shooters,” he said. “We believe there was an exchange of gunfire, but we’re still looking into all of the information.”

“I can assure you they will be caught,” Captain Koren continued. “Our agency takes a lot of pride in the fact that our homicide section has the best solvability rate in the country.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal pointed out that Saturday’s shooting is believed to be the largest in Las Vegas since the October 2017 massacre that left sixty people dead and hundreds injured at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

In response to the shooting, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted: “Kathy and I are holding these families close in our hearts and praying for the quick recovery of those injured in this senseless act of violence.”

REVOLT has reached out to the Las Vegas Metro Police and will update this article with any new information we receive.