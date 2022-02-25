The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan is set to deliver his 2022 Saviours’ Day address live this Sunday (Feb. 27). During these unprecedented times, it is certainly a special moment the Black community will be looking forward to.

For those who are not aware, Saviours’ Day is the annual Nation of Islam commemoration of the birth of Master Fard Muhammad, the Great Madhi of the Muslims and the Messiah of the Christians. Thanks to Minister Farrakhan, the celebration made its widespread return in 1981, with thousands of people attending the accompanying convention, which now includes workshops, health screenings, fashion shows, discussions, the Salaam Expo bazaar, and more.

"The Swan Song" Allah willing, I will be delivering the Saviours’ Day 2022 Address on February 27th at 1pm CST. https://t.co/rFnLF03TtQ#Farrakhan #SD2022 pic.twitter.com/zw7x4iF5Ds — THE HONORABLE MINISTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) January 27, 2022

As mentioned, the highly anticipated event will also include Minister Farrakhan’s 2022 major address titled “The Swan Song.”

“It is a joyful and spirited occasion that is looked forward to by members of the Nation of Islam and the Black community,” the official NOI website notes. Not to mention, this year’s message is gearing up to be one of great importance.

In a video reposted by Elijah Farrakhan on Instagram, one NOI member announced: “I’m telling you, you will not be disappointed in what the minister’s gonna say to us. I’m telling you that he’s going to give to us what lies ahead of us, what is on the horizon, and he’s gonna give from God to us how we can survive and protect ourselves in the final phase of the unraveling of a great nation and the end of satan’s world.”

“Tune in February 27th to hear a divine message from The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan • The Swan Song,” the caption added. See the full post below.

Minister Louis Farrakhan’s address will be streaming live from Chicago’s Mosque Maryam at 2 p.m. ET. Head over to the official Nation of Islam website to watch.