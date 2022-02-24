Last month, Kranium kept his string of high end releases coming with “Wi Deh Yah,” which — to Jamaicans — means that the dancehall talent is in the place and ready to make moves on the first lady that receives his attention:

“Yeh, bere big bumper gal a walk out, car dem a pull up and di bikes roll out, and the thugs dem deh all bout, and the vibes so nice, yeah, wi ah smoke some trees and deh yah well high, watcha, mi jus ah gwan wul e vibes and party yuh seet, and di gal dem a walk pon di beat, thu-thugs dem a bleach and wi nah skin no teeth, eyes open, yuh fuck, cah we nah fall sleep, and you kno wi deh yah, yeah, you kno wi deh yah…”

With some assistance from Tanto Blacks, the accompanying clip for “Wi Deh Yah” is mainly centered around Kranium & Co. taking over the streets in high-end cars and motorcyckes, showing off beautiful women, and more.

Back in 2021, Kranium liberated the 5-track EP Toxic, which came with an additional assist from Rytikal on the standout offering “Block Traffic.” His last full-length offering, Midnight Sparks, made landfall a couple of years prior with 12 songs and collaborations alongside Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Alkaline, and AJ Tracey.

In a past interview with DJ Booth, Kranium spoke on the importance of his fans in regards to his lucrative career:

“I just pay attention … I read the comments. I always try to make sure I give them the things they love. If I did a record and they loved that song, and I try something else, and it’s a different sound… I go back to the drawing board and give them exactly what they like. They never lie, so… I give them what they want to hear.”

Press play on “Wi Deh Yah” below.