Summer Walker is celebrating the success of her debut album, Over It. On Sunday (Feb. 20), the star took to Instagram to reveal that the project has been certified double platinum. “I was gifted my 2X P L A T I [N] U M plaque last night,” she said. “Thank you guys, it’s all due to your support, y’all are amazing.”

Walker’s double-platinum certification comes on the heels of her return to the stage. The singer teamed up with Amazon Music to perform two shows as part of their “Black Culture Is..” Black History Month event. On the first night, she temporarily lent her platform to Saucy Santana, who impressed the audience with his performance of “Walk.” The second night saw her surprise fans when she brought SZA out to perform “No Love.”

“Thank you guys for coming out, I haven’t had a show in sooooo long,” Walker addressed the crowd. “I get to do it like that, and it’s all because of y’all.”

Walker is currently promoting the upcoming vinyl release of her album Still Over It, the follow-up to her now- double-platinum debut album. The star-studded sophomore project — which includes collaborations from Cardi B, JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara — topped the Billboard 200, becoming the singer’s first-ever No. 1 album. It was the first R&B album by a woman to secure the No. 1 spot since Beyoncé’s 2016 project Lemonade, and the R&B project with the biggest opening week in 2021.

Similarly, Over It had its own success. The 2019 LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 100, earning a Soul Train award and a platinum certification just seven months after its release. Now, roughly two years later, the album has sold more than 2,000,000 records.

Congrats to Summer Walker on her new plaque! See it below.