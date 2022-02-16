Thanks to a slip of the tongue, Dr. Dre announced that he and Mary J. Blige are planning to collaborate on her next album. He revealed the news during a recent conversation with TMZ.

“We’re talking about working together on her next project,” the renowned producer said before issuing an apology to the Queen of Hip Hop Soul. “I’m not even sure I’m supposed to be saying this or not, so I’m sorry Mary.”

If Mary and Dre go forth with their plans, the potential collaboration would not be their first rodeo. The musical icons have worked with each other a few times in the past, teaming up for the beatmaker’s “The Message” as well as Mary’s 2001 hit “Family Affair” and the Eve-assisted “Not Today.” Their most-talked-about project, however, may just be their latest one: the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

As fans know, Dre and Mary were two of five headliners on Sunday (Feb. 13) when hip hop dominated the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Alongside Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent, the stars showed out in their respective sets, making the trailblazing performance one to remember.

“Everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time,” Dre told TMZ. “Everybody really felt the magnitude of what this thing was and what we were going to be able to accomplish, and it was a fantastic experience.”

To celebrate the accomplishment, The Chronic emcee paid a visit to none other than McDonald’s. “There’s something about those McDonald’s French fries,” he said. “I deserve it today, I’ma treat myself and go and pig out today.” He also kicked it with Mary J at his home studio. “We were downstairs having a ton of fun, just listening to samples and music,” he recalled.

While fans wait patiently to hear Dre and Mary collab on her next album, the singer just released her latest LP. Good Morning Gorgeous, which features the likes of Dave East, Fivio Foreign, DJ Khaled, Usher and Anderson .Paak, is currently available on streaming services.