Last month, Blxst blessed the masses with a brand new single titled “About You,” which sees production from the EastieBoyz and borrows from Case and Joe’s classic 90’s cut “Faded Pictures.” The track sees the South Central talent reaffirming his love for a special someone:

“I need you to be about we, if you put a limit on your love then count me, girl, I know my selfish ways be OD, but I just express in ways you don’t see, yeah, yeah, and you should know that I’m about you, if this ain’t the way to love then show me how to, ’cause I’m not afraid of breakin’ all rules, I say what I say, I don’t say it to sound cool…”

Directed by Alfredo Flores and premiered in conjunction with Amazon Music as part of their R&B Rotation playlist, the black-and-white visual for “About You” may or may not take some inspiration from Zendaya and John David Washington‘s Malcolm & Marie, which is centered around a couple going through relationship woes at home. Here, viewers can see Blxst and his love interest — played by Power Book II: Ghost actress Paige Hurd — spending quality time at their residence, complete with some dancing, communication, and overall positive affection portrayed throughout.

Last year, Blxst teamed up with fellow Cali star Bino Rideaux for Sixtape 2, the sequel to 2019’s Sixtape that contained 12 dope cuts for his fans to enjoy. Prior to that, he dropped off the critically acclaimed No Love Lost, which (including its deluxe upgrade) came with 14 tracks and collaborations alongside Bino, Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, and Tyga. Given the new music, we’ll hopefully be receiving a new body of work from Blxst sooner than later.

In the meantime, you can press play on Blxst‘s “About You” video below.