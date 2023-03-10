Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images and Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” dropped, its shockwaves ignited heated conversations and drew unintended participants into the fire. During a Wednesday (Feb. 12) visit to “The Breakfast Club,” 2 Chainz was asked about a lyric that placed him in the middle of Drake’s feud with the Compton emcee. Charlamagne, never one to shy away from stirring the pot, pressed him on why he “lied” about Drake being embraced in Atlanta – a direct callback to the Lamar’s pointed bars:

“You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance, let me break it down for you, this the real n**ga challenge,” Lamar rapped. “2 Chainz say you good, but he lied, you run to Atlanta when you need a few dollars, no, you not a colleague, you a f**kin’ colonizer.”

A masterclass in composure and wordplay

For some, being name-dropped in such an aggressive diss might have prompted an equally aggressive response. But Chainz, who appeared on the show alongside Larry June and The Alchemist in support of the trio’s Life Is Beautiful LP, approached it with a level-headedness that reflected both his industry wisdom and confidence in his legacy.

“I just think it was kind of like some wordplay because Drake and I got a song called ‘No Lie,’” he explained. “I didn’t take it in no kinda way. I don’t think he was taking a shot at me. I’ve heard all types of instances where somebody wants me to say something back. I just think it was a moment where it was about a line of artists.”

Tity Boi's response demonstrated a rare ability to separate ego from entertainment. Rather than fueling unnecessary conflict, he acknowledged the artistry behind the lyric while standing firm on his own relationship with Drizzy. More importantly, he reminded the world that his work with the Toronto star yielded real success. “I was okay with it,” he reaffirmed before pointing out that his collaborations with the OVO star, including “No Lie” and “All Me,” earned him multiple plaques.

2 Chainz wasn’t the only one at the table with a connection to Lamar’s latest album. The Alchemist, the mastermind behind “Meet The Grahams” – another track aimed at Drake – shed some light on his contribution. He confirmed that the instrumental was built around a gospel sample. The Cali beatsmith also made it clear he preferred to stay out of any lyrical crossfire.

Lil Baby takes a much different stance

Not every artist mentioned in “Not Like Us” took the same diplomatic approach as 2 Chainz. Fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, who was similarly called out in the song due to his association with Drake, made it clear that he had no interest in the feud. In a December 2024 interview with Charlamagne, he distanced himself entirely, focusing instead on his music and personal integrity.

“I ain’t really into that side of Hip Hop,” Baby admitted. “It’s just like with any situation: If you and him was arguing, why the hell you gonna say [my name]? … I don’t want nothing to do with it. Not saying whatever they got going on ain’t real, but to me, rappin’ and s**t is my work. I don’t want that type of s**t at work.” If there’s a takeaway from all this, it’s that not everyone in rap is looking for war.