Dawn Staley isn't just a powerhouse on the court — she’s a living legend, trailblazer and certified game-changer. Known as a three-time Olympic gold medalist, the head coach who turned the South Carolina Gamecocks into national champions, and a Hall of Famer, Staley has become an undeniable influence in the world of sports.

There is much more to this legend than her trophies and titles; she is a lovable leader who values fashion and has a deep connection to the community that aided in her upbringing. As much as she dominates on the sidelines, the basketball legend is just as fierce when it comes to her passions outside of the sport — whether that’s advocating for social justice issues or taking care of her famous puppy.

REVOLT has compiled a list of 19 interesting facts many people may not know about Staley.

1. She was born and raised in North Philadelphia

Growing up in the Raymond Rosen Projects in Philadelphia shaped Staley into the woman she is today. Many people from the area regard her as an icon, and she proudly represents her city. “I’m proud of being from Philadelphia. I’ll tell anyone that’s where I’m from,” she said in an interview.

2. She graduated from the University of Virginia

From 1989 to 1992, Staley played basketball for the University of Virginia Cavaliers. She finished her college career with over 2,000 points, her number 24 retired, and over 700 assists. She also earned a degree in rhetoric and communication studies.

3. Mary J. Blige is her favorite artist



While answering questions for the WNBA, Staley revealed that her favorite musician is Mary J. Blige. She has quoted the "Be Without You” artist numerous times — even mentioning lyrics from “My Life” on Twitter, writing, “If you look into my life and see what I see.” She is also known to dance around to the Grammy Award winner’s hits while in the arena.

4. She is extremely interested in true crime

During a sit-down with “Pivot Podcast,” host Channing Crowder asked Staley about her hobbies. At first, she said she led a simple life without many interests, but then revealed a unique guilty pleasure — watching court trials in person. “You hang out at the courthouse?” the former football linebacker asked. “I know the judge,” she replied. “I enjoy that. I’m a little morbid when it comes to stuff like that — forensic files, trials — I’m really into that.”

5. She has a Havenese puppy named Champ



Champ, Staley’s black-and-gray pup, is a star in his own right. He often joins her at practices and press conferences. The five-time WNBA All-Star once joked, “Until he gets a nameplate, he’s not answering any questions.” Fittingly named for champions, Champ even has his own social media accounts.

6. She is a Taurus

The decorated athlete fully embodies her Taurus traits of being reliable and determined. From being a pillar of support for her players to accumulating numerous accolades, Staley’s strong character benefits herself and those around her.

7. She stands up for civil rights

In 2020, the legendary coach and University of South Carolina athletes pushed for campus buildings with racially insensitive names to be renamed. “In this day and age, if you don’t say something, you’re a part of creating what we’re all standing here for,” she said during a news conference.

8. She once helped A’ja Wilson deal with a breakup

Building strong connections with her players has always been important to Staley. She once detailed a story about helping WNBA athlete A’ja Wilson get through a heartbreak. “She used to come to my office and sit down to talk. One day, she broke up with her boyfriend and couldn’t move,” Staley said. She noted how players’ emotions often affect their on-court performance and academic success.

9. She advocates for the LGBTQ+ Community



During a news conference in April, Staley shared her perspective on trans women athletes in sports. “If you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and want to play sports, you should be able to play,” she said. Her stance received widespread praise, with many commending her as an ally.

10. She was a WNBA player and college coach at the same time

In 2000, Staley played for the Charlotte Sting while simultaneously coaching the Temple University Owls. When asked how she balanced the two exceptional tasks, she said, “It’s all staff, it’s all people… You’ve got to have people in your corner who compliment the things that you don’t do well.”

11. She loves sweet treats



The sport icon’s sweet tooth is well-known among her inner circles. When Wilson was a junior, she told USA Today, “Every time I look at [Staley], her mouth is just filled with Lifesavers and she’s yelling at us.” Kaela Davis once said, “She has a ton of candy. I think she just eats candy if something happens.” Staley often posts about her love for sweets on social media.

12. She used to be a very shy person

While talking to ESPN, Tammi Reiss, Staley’s former UVA teammate and roommate, revealed that the star athlete was timid. “She was very shy,” Reiss said. Her former coach Debby Ryan agreed, saying she witnessed Staley go from being shy to an “icon.”

13. She was almost kicked out of college

While talking about her life to Rising Coaches, the trailblazer revealed how she was nearly expelled from school due to her academic struggles. She had to meet with the dean, which was intimidating. “I didn’t give her eye contact, I mumbled and didn’t articulate myself well,” Staley shared. Luckily, Ryan came up with a plan that saved the day. “That is when I knew Debbie had my back. I knew I needed [her],” the SEC Coach of the Year award winner said.

14. Initially, she didn’t want to be a coach

Staley told “The Old Man and the Three” that she was never one to set goals. After being an Olympics gold medalist and winning a national championship, everything else seemed minute. “I get what I'm supposed to get when I'm supposed to get it,” she said. Nonetheless, she became a coach for the challenge and stayed to continue helping young people with their dreams. “I don’t see myself as a coach. It’s just life.”

15. Her faith is extremely strong



During pregame meals with her players, Staley passes out documents with Bible verses to encourage them before they hit the court. After winning the 2024 NCAA Championship, she tweeted, “I am not ashamed to praise Him for what He continues to do for me and mine. If you’re a nonbeliever, it wasn’t for you.”

16. She often wears a very meaningful necklace

As part of a partnership with Aflac, Staley visited the University of Virginia’s Children’s Hospital, where she met Blakely, a young girl battling cancer. Together, they made a necklace. “I’ve worn it ever since. It gives me perspective… I’m going to wear this until the beads fall off,” she told SportsCenter.

17. She made history by winning the Naismith Award

According to BET, the Philadelphia native is the first person to win the prestigious Naismith Award as both a player and a coach. Later inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, she cemented her legacy as one of the greatest female athletes of all time.

18. She is a sneakerhead



A quick scroll through Staley’s social media shows her love for shoes. From having a signature shoe named after her to receiving autographed kicks from Travis Scott while in Paris, the coach loves collecting different pairs of shoes to compliment her style.

19. She helps marginalized and underrepresented students with academic expenses

The Dawn Staley Champion Fund at the University of South Carolina provides scholarships for first-generation, economically disadvantaged, and underrepresented students and student-athletes. The fund helps cover tuition and other expenses, creating equal opportunities — something Staley passionately supports.