Image Image Credit Justin Sullivan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kamala Harris has accumulated more than a few memorable moments throughout her historic career. For example, her "That little girl was me" exchange during the Democratic primary debates showcased her ability to speak truth to power while sharing personal experiences. Her ability to weave personal narratives with policy discussions is a talent that has served her well on numerous occasions.

Harris has also demonstrated a sharp legal mind and commanding presence during Senate hearings. Her methodical questioning then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and former Attorney General William Barr drew widespread attention and established her as a fierce advocate for truth and accountability. These exchanges introduced the public to — or reminded them of — her prosecutorial expertise.

Additionally, the former district attorney regularly demonstrates a more personal side of herself, which has endeared her to citizens in America and beyond. The jubilant "We did it, Joe!" phone call to then-President-elect Joe Biden captured her raw emotion and the significance of their victory. As the first Black and Asian American female vice president, her swearing-in ceremony represented a powerful moment of progress — made even more notable thanks to her short exchange with the country's first Black president, Barack Obama.

REVOLT compiled a list of viral moments that have exemplified who Harris is as a human being and public servant. Check them out below.

1. “We did it, Joe!”

Harris famously called President Biden shortly after major news networks projected their White House victory. In the candid moment captured during a morning walk, Harris delivered the famous quote to the then-incoming president in celebration. The short clip quickly went viral and spawned numerous memes, remixes and social media references. However, the snippet was also important because it revealed that she was becoming both the first woman and person of Black and South Asian descent to serve as vice president of the United States.

2. “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”

During a White House event focused on expanding educational opportunities for Hispanic and Latino Americans, Harris used the phrase, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” while recalling her mother’s teachings as a youth. The quote later gained renewed attention after she was announced as a presidential candidate, becoming a widespread meme on social media.

3. “What is that cake... Oh, chocolate and caramel? Fantastic.”

During a campaign stop in Savannah, Georgia, the politician shared a lighthearted moment at Dottie’s Market with Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams. Excited by the sight of a chocolate and caramel cake, Harris ordered a slice and humorously convinced Williams to join her in enjoying "something sweet." The visit also contrasted an appearance by Republican vice presidential nominee at the time, JD Vance, in Valdosta, Georgia's Holt's Sweet Shop.

4. “Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?”

During Donald Trump’s time in office as president, his administration’s attorney general, Barr, abruptly refused to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. He particularly objected to the committee’s plan to allow its attorneys — not just its members — to question him on his handling of Robert Mueller’s report, which detailed an investigation into Trump’s relationship with Russia. Notably, Barr’s decision followed an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where then-Senator Harris’ questioning stood out. She asked the government official if anyone in the White House had suggested that he open investigations, hinting at Trump’s calls to investigate those behind the Mueller probe, which the former president saw as politically motivated. Barr struggled to give clear answers.

5. “Mr. Vice President, I’m speaking. I’m speaking.”

During their 2020 debate, Harris and then-Vice President Mike Pence were each given two uninterrupted minutes per question. However, throughout the evening, he repeatedly interrupted Harris and spoke over Susan Page, the event’s moderator. Harris clearly had enough, as she went off the cuff while trying to provide a response regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. "Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking," she firmly stated to her political opponent. The phrase quickly went viral on social media.

6. “If Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I'm not taking it.”

Adding to the COVID-19 discussion, a significant portion of Harris and Pence’s aforementioned debate centered around vaccine development. One of the most notable exchanges occurred when Harris stated she would take a vaccine if medical professionals like Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended it, but not if Trump was the only one to endorse it. Pence criticized this stance, arguing that Harris was undermining public confidence in a potential vaccine under the Trump administration.

7. “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

During an NBC News interview, anchor Lester Holt repeatedly pressed Harris about not visiting the U.S.-Mexico border despite her role in handling Central American migration issues. When questioned, she stated, “We've been to the border” multiple times before delivering the viral line, “And I haven't been to Europe.” She further explained how understanding and addressing the root causes of the border crisis was crucial to solving the situation — not just visiting the border itself.

8. “Do not come.”

During her first trip overseas as vice president, Harris delivered a direct message to potential migrants in Guatemala: “Do not come [to the United States illegally].” She emphasized that those attempting to cross the border would be turned back and warned that the journey would mainly benefit smugglers. As part of her assignment from President Biden to address the border crisis, she focused on tackling the root causes of migration, including corruption and lack of economic opportunities. She also spoke to then-Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei about building trust and providing hope for citizens’ futures in their respective countries.

9. “That little girl was me.”

One of Harris’ most electrifying moments came during a 2019 Democratic presidential debate against various candidates, including then-Vice President Biden. Specifically, she confronted the former Delaware senator about his past opposition to busing as a desegregation tool for American schools (he would later explain that he was against the decision being made on a federal level). Harris made the issue personal by revealing that she was part of the second class to integrate her public schools in Berkeley, California, famously stating, "That little girl was me." While she explicitly stated that she didn't believe he was racist, the Howard University alumna criticized his comments about working with segregationist senators.

10. Fist-bumping with the Obamas during her inauguration ceremony

For Black Americans and many others, former President Obama’s ascent to the White House was one of the most groundbreaking moments in their lifetimes. Watching Harris be inaugurated as vice president was also bearing witness to under important milestone for marginalized communities. Added to that, the fist-bump exchange between Harris and Barack — along with former First Lady Michelle Obama – proved to be another symbol of progress and hope.

11. “Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right?”

Moments like this are proof that, sometimes, even uneventful situations can go viral. During her term as vice president, Harris announced nearly $1 billion in funding to modernize the United States’ transportation system for children. Speaking at Seattle’s Lumen Field against a backdrop of electric school buses in 2022, Harris connected the past with an eco-friendly future by celebrating the cherished symbol of American education — the yellow school bus. While detractors complained about the heartwarming moment, others found a level of authenticity that would continue to make a public impact in future appearances.

12. “I'm asking you a very direct question. Yes or no?”

Much like Barr, then-Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh felt Harris’ wrath during a Senate hearing. Two notable exchanges gained significant public attention — the first being when she questioned him about whether he had discussed the Mueller investigation with anyone at Marc Kasowitz’s law firm. The exchange grew tense when Kavanaugh requested specifics about who she was referring to, but Harris insisted on a direct yes or no answer. The second memorable exchange focused on reproductive rights; Harris posed a pointed question about government regulation of male bodies compared to female bodies. She specifically asked the nominee if he could name any laws giving the government the authority to make decisions about male bodies. After a noticeable pause, Kavanaugh indicated he couldn't think of any such laws, though he initially attempted to redirect the question to more specific terms.

13. “I'm not finished.”

During an October Fox News interview focused on immigration, Harris and anchor Bret Baier had a tense exchange marked by frequent interruptions. When asked about the number of illegal immigrants admitted under the current administration, Harris attempted to address the broader context of immigration reform. However, Baier repeatedly interrupted her responses, leading to Harris’ viral “I’m not finished” and similar phrases in response.

14. “I know you wanna say ‘Kamalazoo.’ I heard you!”

In one of the more upbeat moments during her presidential campaign, Harris paid a visit to Kalamazoo, Michigan, alongside former First Lady Michelle. It seemed apparent to everyone involved that switching a couple of letters around in the city’s name would match the big guest's name. During Harris’ speech, an audience member caught her attention with the reworked title. Laughs quickly ensued before the former California senator kept the message rolling. Later, she even enjoyed a beer with locals at a bar in the area.

15. “It would be my honor to represent the people of Wakanda.”

Harris’ sense of humor knows no bounds. During a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2018, the then-senator decided to take part in a fake campaign advertisement for “the first-ever senate seat of Wakanda” — the fictional country in the Black Panther franchise. “Now that this beautiful nation has decided to embrace the world by coming out of its self-imposed seclusion, it would be my honor to represent the people of Wakanda,” she stated in her pitch before breaking out the iconic crossed arm salute.

16. Her iconic dance at her Hip Hop 50th anniversary celebration

In honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary in 2023, Harris hosted a star-studded party at her Washington D.C. residence. The event drew over 400 guests and featured performances from prominent Hip Hop artists, including Lil Wayne, Common, Jeezy, MC Lyte and Roxanne Shanté. While celebrating “the ultimate American art form,” Harris broke out a special move that went viral on social media and solidified her as the country’s favorite auntie.

17. "I love you.”

During the August Democratic National Convention in Chicago, a heartfelt moment between President Biden and Vice President Harris went viral on social media. After his speech, which received a standing ovation, Harris approached him on stage and appeared to say “I love you” while placing her hands on his shoulders. A simultaneous embrace between first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff complemented the moment of collegiality between the former running mates. Harris again expressed her love for President Biden in other instances, including during a public phone call and on social media.