Beyoncé’s popularity, influence, talent, and status as half of a power couple appeal to musicians looking to build their kingdom with a multitalented muse of their very own. Hip Hop has used her as an example of supreme ability and regal energy for years. They've celebrated the icon’s creativity and poise. They've also occasionally poked fun at how obsessive Yoncé’s fans can be and her omnipresent anthems of female empowerment.

Bey’s husband, JAY-Z, is constantly singing her praises, but he has been joined by peers from the Midwest, Miami and more, eager to prove their point by packing a punch with the superstar singer’s name.

See 15 times rappers have mentioned Queen Bey on a track below.

1. That's My B**ch by Kanye West and JAY-Z

Known for his fixation on contemporary art, Beyoncé's husband compared his beloved to it on a song from Watch The Throne. He underscored the sentiment by mentioning one of the world's most prominent art dealers. "Back to my Beyoncés/ You deserve three stacks, word to André/ Call Larry Gagosian, you belong in mu-seums," he rapped.

2. Single Again by Trina

Miami's baddest set the record straight regarding her ex after a nasty breakup on "Single Again." "And I don't care what your friends say/ What we had was like JAY and Beyoncé," she told her ex, making it clear he lost a lover and powerful ally.

3. Heard About Us by The Carters

Hov reminded the world that his woman is powerful enough to exist as a mononym on their highly anticipated joint project. "She don't even need a whole name/ It's Beyoncé, n**ga," he taunted proudly.

4. Throw Some D's (Remix) by Kanye West featuring André 3000

On this remix, Kanye West waxed poetic about building a queen like his big bro’s. He based his verse on his plans for a woman with a cute face and what he perceived as "potential." "Says she love Beyoncé, let me upgrade you,” Yeezy quipped.

5. Comfortable by Lil Wayne featuring Babyface

Tunechi took a stab at Beyoncé's empowerment anthem "Irreplaceable" on this "bro-ish" breakup hit. He let a less well-off lover know the cards were stacked in his favor by rapping, "To the left, to the left/ If you wanna leave, be my guest, you can step/ Feeling irreplaceable listening to Beyoncé/ Well okay, I put you out on your b-day."

6. Follow My Lead by 50 Cent featuring Robin Thicke

Beyoncé running up on the rapper-turned-television mogul must have inspired some respect. He gave her a nod on this Hip Hop love song. "I wanna spend the night tonight shorty, if it's okay/ You can be my Beyoncé, I'll be your JAY," 50 Cent told a potential partner.

7. My Last by Big Sean featuring Chris Brown

Big Sean enjoyed some wordplay by reminding fans he shares a name with Bey's hubby. He instructed a lover to have fun, dance, and play like the pop star. "See, you look like Beyoncé, so do it like Beyon…/ Do it, do it like Beyoncé and put it on Sean," he rapped on his first mainstream project.

8. Forever by Blac Youngsta

Blac Youngsta almost got beside himself by declaring his boo better looking than Queen Bey. He came to his senses quite quickly. "You so fine, you look better than Beyoncé/ Hell nah, shout out to Beyoncé, I don't think nobody look better than Beyoncé," he said wisely.

9. Caroline by Aminé

The intro to this smash single featured one man questioning another about his new boo. There was a disbelief that he could pull such a baddie: "What's up?/ I heard you done got you a dime piece, man/ Hell naw, man, that n**ga lyin', cuz/ One of them Beyoncé, Meagan Good types, man.”

10. Freak Nasty by Megan Thee Stallion

Long before she was popping out on the “Renaissance World Tour,” Megan was publicly pledging her allegiance to the BeyHive. "He can't compare me to none of these b**ches (Ayy)/ I got that Beyoncé, that Dreamgirl, that ‘Listen’ (Ayy, ayy, ayy)," Bey's fellow Houston native rapped on “Freak Nasty.” The song was a standout on her Tina Snow EP.

11. 911 / Mr. Lonely by Tyler, The Creator featuring Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean

The Odd Future frontman referenced one of Beyoncé's world-stopping albums on this track. He followed up by referencing another celebrated vocalist. "Sippin' on that lemonade, I need a Beyoncé/ Can't see straight, these shades are Céline Dion," Tyler rapped.

12. Attitude by Leikeli47

Leikeli47 praised two strong artists on her song "Attitude." "Kelis is god, so is Beyoncé," she chanted repeatedly on the bridge of the catchy track. It made its way on to the “Insecure” soundtrack.

13. Buy a Heart by Nicki Minaj featuring Meek Mill

The two rappers quickly started painting themselves as a power couple as rumors of their union were confirmed. Meek Mill compared them to Hip Hop's biggest duo on "Buy A Heart." "Every city I be in, you know she fly with us/ It's like Hov got Bey, it's like Bey got Jigga," he spit on the track.

14. EAT by Tobe Nwigwe

Tobe Nwigwe made it clear that copy/paste vibes are not his thing. The rapper boasted about how he and his clique got recognition from the pop icon by maintaining their originality. "We don't ride the wave, we create it (Yeah)/ That's how we made it to Beyoncé playlist (Yeah)," he reminded listeners.

15. Hangin' With da Dopeboys by Dangeruss and James Franco

The fictional rapper from Harmony Korine's millennial fever dream, Spring Breakers, and Dangeruss, who inspired James Franco’s role, couldn't resist mentioning Beyoncé's multiple talents in the film and on the soundtrack. "My crackpot sing and dance/ I call that b**ch Beyoncé," he told the crowd full of raving partiers.