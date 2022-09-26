Image Image Credit Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jhené Aiko Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

As life tends to throw monkey wrenches at the most unprecedented times, anxiety can often feel like an unwelcome companion. Fortunately, music offers a powerful antidote with its healing frequencies and the affirmations woven into its lyrics. The right melodies can provide a sanctuary for the mind, soothing the soul and easing the weight of stress. As science continues to uncover, the vibrations of music resonate deeply within us, triggering chemical responses that foster a sense of calm and well-being.

Selecting the correct songs can do more than just distract from anxious thoughts; it can actively lift your mood and adjust your attitude. The perfect playlist becomes a personalized toolkit for managing mental health, offering a harmonious escape from life's pressures. Whether it's the gentle strumming of an acoustic guitar, the uplifting beats of a favorite R&B track, or the comforting words of a soulful ballad, music can transform our emotional landscape, helping us find peace and tranquility amidst the chaos. Here are 15 songs to add to your anti-anxiety playlist.

1. Frequency by Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko’s song "Frequency," from her 2017 album Trip, is a soulful journey toward inner peace and happiness. In this track, the R&B singer encourages listeners to attune themselves to positive vibrations, shedding the negative frequencies of the past. Her soothing vocals and affirming lyrics serve as a reminder to release lingering negativity and embrace a state of tranquility and joy. "Frequency" stands out as a powerful anthem for those seeking to elevate their mindset and find harmony in their everyday lives.

2. As I Am by H.E.R.

"As I Am" is a soothing balm for anxious minds. The song's mellow rhythm and gentle melody create a calming atmosphere, ideal for unwinding. The chorus, with its affirmations "I'm the best, aw, yeah I'll be feelin' like, yes, I am," serves as a powerful reminder of self-worth and positivity, making it the perfect track to counter feelings of doubt and anxiety. This uplifting message, combined with H.E.R.'s soulful delivery, makes "As I Am" a go-to song for finding peace and confidence.

3. Angel Numbers / Ten Toes by Chris Brown

Chris Brown's "Angel Numbers / Ten Toes" offers a reassuring escape for those anxious moments. The pre-chorus, "Healing energy on me / Baby, all I really need's one thing," sets a soothing tone that prepares listeners for the uplifting chorus, "Anxiety, don't let the pressure get to your head." This song's message of resilience and calm makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking to alleviate stress and find comfort. With its calming beats and positive affirmations, it provides a musical retreat from the pressures of life.

4. Closer by Goapele

Goapele's "Closer" is a classic powerful anthem for those feeling anxious and overwhelmed. Most anxiety exists from worrying about the future, so what better song to listen to than one that reminds you that you are much closer than you feel? The song's gentle yet inspiring melody, combined with Goapele's serenading vocals, creates a serene listening experience that can ease the mind. Its uplifting message of perseverance and hope — expressed in the lyrics about getting closer to one's dreams — offers reassurance and motivation.

5. Vibrate Higher by Londrelle featuring Lalah Delia

"Vibrate Higher" by Londrelle focuses on raising your vibration by nurturing your mind, body, and spirit offering a holistic approach to finding peace. His tranquil delivery and affirmations encourage listeners to center themselves and focus on personal growth and becoming their best selves. This uplifting track provides a calming and empowering experience, ideal for alleviating anxiety and promoting inner harmony.

6. Triggered Protection Mantra by Jhené Aiko

“Triggered Protection Mantra” is a soothing spin on her original track "Triggered." This version transforms the intense emotions of the original into a series of calming affirmations designed to calm the mind and nervous system. The song's meditative quality and Aiko's serene vocals create a tranquil atmosphere perfect for relaxation. By guiding listeners through a journey of self-reflection and emotional release, it helps alleviate anxiety and foster a sense of peace and security.

7. I Am by Baby Tate featuring Flo Milli

Baby Tate's song "I Am" went viral on social media, capturing the hearts of many with its powerful message. The chorus is packed with affirmations for confidence and self-love, making it an anthem for personal empowerment. Its uplifting lyrics inspire listeners to embrace their worth and stand tall no matter what. "I Am" is a perfect addition to any playlist aimed at relieving anxiety, boosting self-esteem, and fostering positivity.

8. Don’t Take Days Off (Crenshaw Mixtape) by Nipsey Hussle featuring Dubb and Tai Phillips

Nipsey Hussle's "Don’t Take Days Off" is an excellent choice for decompression, with its calming and relaxing beat providing a soothing backdrop. In the song, Hussle reflects on a stressful day, sharing his experiences and the strategies he uses to cope and persist. His honest narration and smooth delivery offer both comfort and motivation, making it a compelling track for winding down and finding resilience.

9. Ninety Three 'Til Infinity And Beyoncé by André 3000

“Ninety Three 'Til Infinity And Beyoncé” from the Atlanta artist’s flute album is a fantastic choice for calming anxious moments. The track’s soothing flute melodies create a serene atmosphere that helps to ease the mind and relax the body. This instrumental piece, along with the rest of the album, provides a peaceful escape from stress and is perfect for releasing tension and anxiety.

10. Window Seat by Erykah Badu

"Window Seat" is perfect for moments when you need some time alone to relax or manage emotions. The song’s mellow rhythm and Badu’s intriguing vocals create a tranquil space, inviting listeners to take a moment for themselves. It reflects on taking time to process thoughts and emotions in solitude, making it an ideal companion for finding calm and clarity. "Window Seat" provides a comforting escape, encouraging self-care and introspection.

11. Finding Peace by Summer Walker

Summer Walker's "Finding Peace" is a great addition to an anxiety-relief playlist. The track’s gentle rhythm and Walker’s serene vocals create a tranquil atmosphere that encourages relaxation. Its transparent lyrics, which focus on the pursuit of inner calm by removing people and things that disrupt it, provide both comfort and reassurance. "Finding Peace" serves as a gentle reminder to put yourself first and pour into your own cup before extending help to others.

12. Moment by Victoria Monèt

"Moment" is a powerful anthem that serves as a reminder to focus on the present, especially when anxiety stems from worries about the future. The song encourages listeners to embrace their current situation and recognize that this is their time to shine. Monét’s lyrics inspire us to be present and make the most of each moment, even if we aren’t yet where we want to be. "Moment" helps shift the focus from future concerns to the opportunities at hand, fostering a sense of empowerment and presence.

13. Waken Baken by Wiz Khalifa

"Waken Baken" may be brief, with just about five bars of lyrics, but its beat truly takes center stage. The track features a laid-back, yet rhythmic vibe that creates a relaxing atmosphere, making it perfect for winding down in your car after a long day at work. Its calming yet engaging soundscape sets the ideal mood for a moment of solitude and reflection before heading inside your home. "Waken Baken" offers a smooth escape from the day's stress, blending relaxation with a subtle groove.

14. Anxiety by Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion's "Anxiety" is a powerful track to turn to during anxious moments, as it provides a sense of solidarity and understanding. The song reveals that even the "Hot Girl Coach" experiences her own struggles, offering reassurance that it's okay to have off days and emotional lows. The Houston hottie’s candid lyrics and relatable message remind listeners that they are not alone in their feelings and that it's perfectly normal to face challenges. "Anxiety" validates those emotions while encouraging self-compassion and resilience.

15. Eternal Sunshine by Jhené Aiko

"Eternal Sunshine" by Jhené Aiko is a great choice for easing anxiety, thanks to its enchanting melody and positive lyrics. The song reflects on her life, recognizing that despite challenges and mistakes, she has experienced many positive moments. It encourages listeners to focus on the good and appreciate the positive aspects of life. "Eternal Sunshine" serves as a soothing reminder to embrace gratitude and find serenity in the present.