Image Image Credit Paul Natkin/Contributor via Getty Images and Paul Natkin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Aretha Franklin and Luther Vandross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

R&B covers have a special magic when it comes to reinventing and reviving songs with a new depth of soul, emotion, and musical complexity. A well-executed cover can create an entirely different experience, sometimes leaving listeners astonished at how distinct it feels from the original. For instance, Whitney Houston’s take on Dolly Parton’s "I Will Always Love You" turned a simple, heartfelt country ballad into an intense, soaring anthem of love and loss. Houston’s powerful vocals and delivery added layers of passion, turning the song into an R&B classic in its own right.

Aretha Franklin’s version of “Respect,” originally written and recorded by Otis Redding, is one of the most famous examples of this kind of transformation. While Redding’s version was a raw request from a man for his partner’s recognition, Franklin turned the song into one of empowerment. Adding her iconic “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” spelling and a call-and-response with her background singers, she injected it with a level of assertiveness and pride that resonated with the civil rights and women’s liberation movements of the time.

Sometimes, the transformation comes through subtle reinvention rather than a complete overhaul. For example, Aaliyah's cover of The Isley Brothers' "At Your Best (You Are Love)" retains the tenderness of the original, but her smooth, ethereal voice gave it an intimate, modern vibe that resonated deeply with a newer generation -- one that unfortunately proved to be bittersweet.

Check out 15 examples of covers that arguable made a bigger (or different kind of) impact compared to their predecessors below.

1. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Lauryn Hill

There were a lot of different versions for this track. Originally a Bob Crewe and Bob Gaudio-penned hit by Frankie Valli, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of Valli's biggest solo successes. A distant time later, Lauryn Hill recorded a transformative cover of the song while eight months pregnant, initially for the film Conspiracy Theory. Despite no official release, Hill’s rendition gained traction after a San Francisco radio station played it, sparking widespread demand and leading it to peak at No. 2 on the Rhythmic Top 40 chart. Its success led to its inclusion as a hidden track on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and it became the first hidden track to earn a Grammy nomination.

2. A House Is Not A Home by Luther Vandross

"A House Is Not a Home," written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for a film of the same name, was originally recorded by Dionne Warwick and peaked modestly at No. 71 on the U.S. charts. Released alongside Brook Benton's version, which also appeared in the film, the song split airplay between the two artists. Despite its initial success, "A House Is Not a Home" gained iconic status through later renditions, most notably Luther Vandross' cover. Vandross’ heartfelt interpretation became an R&B classic and one of his signature songs and even moved Warwick to tears during his NAACP Awards performance. Kanye West famously sampled Vandross’ version for Twista’s hit "Slow Jamz."

3. (At Your Best) You Are Love by Aaliyah

"(At Your Best) You Are Love" is a soulful ballad by the Isley Brothers, originally featured on their Harvest for the World album and dedicated to their mother. Although not released as a single, the song became a fan favorite and resonated with listeners through its heartfelt message of love and encouragement. Later on, then-rising R&B star Aaliyah covered the song on her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number. Her version (which was released as a ballad before being remixed with a more Hip Hop feel) peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a gold certification.

4. I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston’s iconic rendition of "I Will Always Love You" was released as the lead single for The Bodyguard soundtrack and became a global phenomenon. Produced by David Foster, the song topped charts in 34 countries and sold over 24 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling single by a female artist in history. Originally written and sung by Dolly Parton, Houston's soul-ballad reimagining won her Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Though her record label was initially skeptical about the song’s a cappella introduction, Houston and The Bodyguard co-star Kevin Costner pushed to keep it, a decision that added to the song's unique impact.

5. This Woman's Work by Maxwell

"This Woman's Work," written and performed by English artist Kate Bush, was originally featured in the film She's Having a Baby and later released as a single from her album, The Sensual World. Eventually, it was covered by R&B icon Maxwell for “MTV Unplugged” and later re-recorded for his album Now. It subsequently became a hit in the U.S., where it peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 16 on the R&B chart. Maxwell’s emotive rendition headed into additional territory when it was notably featured in the film Love & Basketball.

6. I'm Goin’ Down by Mary J. Blige

"I'm Going Down," originally written by Norman Whitfield and performed by Rose Royce for the Car Wash soundtrack, captures the despair of unrequited love. In Car Wash, the song underscored the character of Maureen, a troubled woman yearning for true love while facing difficult circumstances. Rose Royce's version saw moderate success, reaching No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 10 on the R&B chart. Mary J. Blige reinterpreted the song for her album, My Life, bringing a raw, soulful intensity that resonated with fans. Blige’s version also became a hit, peaking at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100. A remix with The Lost Boyz’s Mr. Cheeks added a Hip Hop edge and incorporated samples from The Notorious B.I.G. and Method Man.

7. As We Lay by Kelly Price

“As We Lay” was originally recorded by Shirley Murdock and written by Larry Troutman and Bill Beck. Murdock’s version, although beautifully sung with her signature church-choir roots, carried a youthful innocence, almost as if she’s an outsider to the painful emotions of betrayal and remorse depicted in the iconic ode to adultery. Sometime later, Kelly Price revisited the track with a more mature, haunting interpretation. Price’s slower tempo and impassioned delivery conveyed a palpable sense of shame and raw emotion – almost as if she fully internalized the consequences of the affair.

8. Lately by Jodeci

“Lately” is a heartfelt ballad by Stevie Wonder from his album Hotter than July. During its initial run, it reached No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart and No. 64 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Subsequently, the song was reinterpreted by R&B powerhouse Jodeci for “Uptown MTV Unplugged,” leading to renewed success. Executive producer Andre Harrell called it Jodeci’s equivalent of Boyz II Men’s “End of the Road,” and it became their fourth No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart (it also climbed to the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100). Jodeci’s version was later certified gold and featured on their Back to the Future: The Very Best of Jodeci compilation.

9. I Can’t Make You Love Me by Tank

As there were also covers by the likes of Boys II Men and Adele, this could prove to be the most controversial. “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” written by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin, became one of Bonnie Raitt’s most acclaimed songs upon its release as the second single from her album Luck of the Draw. The soulful ballad reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secured a spot in the Top 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart. R&B talent Tank decided to put his own twist on the emotionally charged number for his own Now or Never project. The video – featuring a teary Keisha Knight-Pulliam – further elevated Tank’s version to the next level.

10. Emotion by Destiny’s Child

"Emotion," penned by Barry and Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees, enjoyed multiple successful iterations since its debut when Australian singer Samantha Sang took it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. While the Bee Gees recorded their own version for an unreleased album (later included in a greatest-hits collection), the song found renewed popularity through Destiny's Child's cover, which became an international hit that reached the Top 10 in the U.S. and Top 5 in the U.K. It was again covered by former Spice Girl Emma Bunton on her album My Happy Place.

11. The Beautiful Ones by Mariah Carey & Dru Hill

"The Beautiful Ones," the third track on Prince and the Revolution's Purple Rain soundtrack, was one of three songs on the album that Prince single-handedly produced, arranged, composed, and performed. Recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles by engineers Peggy Mac and David Leonard, the song replaced "Electric Intercourse" on the final album, though a longer version exists beyond the slightly shortened album cut. Years later, Mariah Carey collaborated with R&B group Dru Hill to cover the song for her album Butterfly. The updated version took on a slower, sultrier feel thanks to the vocal chemistry between Carey and DeVante Swing.

12. Respect by Aretha Franklin

Originally written and recorded by Otis Redding as a crossover hit from his album, Otis Blue, "Respect" found its definitive version when Aretha Franklin covered and rearranged it a short time later. Franklin's interpretation became a powerful feminist anthem with significant musical changes and subtle lyrical alterations, all of which shifted the song's narrative around human dignity and gender roles. As such, “Respect” garnered her two Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. The energetic iteration also earned a place in the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry. The song's cultural impact has only grown over time, culminating in its inclusion in the Recording Industry of America and National Endowment for the Arts' "Songs of the Century" list.

13. Who Can I Run To by Xscape

Originally recorded by The Jones Girls for their self-titled album, "Who Can I Run To" found its greatest success when R&B group Xscape covered it for their sophomore LP, Off The Hook. Released as the album's second single through So So Def Recordings and featuring lead vocals by LaTocha and Tamika Scott, the song became Xscape's third Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and their third No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. “Who Can I Run To” also caught international success with chart appearances in New Zealand, Scotland, and the United Kingdom.

14. Summer Breeze by The Isley Brothers

"Summer Breeze," released as the lead single from Seals and Crofts' fourth studio album of the same name, became one of the duo's signature hits, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. This soft rock anthem gained renewed attention when the Isley Brothers covered it, giving it a harder rock-soul treatment that reached the Top 10 on the R&B chart and No. 16 in the U.K. Along with The Isley Brothers’ hit cover, the original version did maintain its cultural relevance through various media appearances.

15. I Feel For You by Chaka Khan

Originally written by Prince for his self-titled album after being turned down by Patrice Rushen, "I Feel for You" achieved its greatest success when Chaka Khan covered it. She transformed it into a career-redefining hit that featured an all-star supporting cast, including rapper Melle Mel, Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Arif Mardin behind the boards. Khan's version sold over a million copies in both the U.S. and U.K., topped the Billboard R&B and Dance charts, reached No. 3 on the Hot 100, and earned two Grammy Awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song. The song's legacy continued through various covers by artists like The Pointer Sisters and Rebbie Jackson, while a previously unheard acoustic demo by Prince was released to mark the 40th anniversary of his original recording.