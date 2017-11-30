Image Image Credit WWD/Contributor via Getty Images and Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steven Victor, Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, and Dave Free Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In Hip Hop, artists are often the face of the movement, but behind many great rappers is a great manager who helped make the impossible happen. Managers are the strategic minds driving the machine by securing life-changing deals, brokering brand partnerships, and steering careers through label drama and industry politics. Some helped build legendary rap labels from scratch. Others launched global brands and turned mixtape stars into household names. Many did so while navigating a system not designed to see them win.

This list highlights 15 of the most impactful managers in rap history, past and present. Some remain active today, while others have transitioned into broader business ventures or executive roles. Regardless, each left a permanent mark on the culture and helped shape the culture’s trajectory.

1. Steve Stoute (Nas, Trackmasters, Will Smith)

Image Image Credit Simon Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steve Stoute Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Before founding one of Hip Hop’s most successful branding agencies, Steve Stoute managed Nas and the Trackmasters during a critical moment in rap’s mainstream evolution. He helped Nas transition from Illmatic’s gritty lyricist to the radio-dominating star of It Was Written. Stoute also served as an executive at Sony and Interscope, working on massive releases like Will Smith’s Big Willie Style. Eventually, he shifted focus to advertising and entrepreneurship, founding Translation and later UnitedMasters to empower independent artists. His ability to connect Hip Hop to corporate America remains unmatched.

2. Deb Antney (Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Waka Flocka Flame)

Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Deb Antney Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Deb Antney founded Mizay Entertainment and was the backbone of Gucci Mane’s 1017 Brick Squad’s early dominance. She helped guide the careers of her son Waka Flocka Flame, OJ Da Juiceman, and most famously, Nicki Minaj during her transition from mixtape phenom to Young Money signee. Antney also played a role in French Montana’s rise. Known for her tough love and business smarts, she later appeared on VH1's “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” and serves as a producer on “Growing Up Hip Hop.” Her story was even turned into a scripted series, “Bev Is Boss.”

3. Jimmy Henchman (The Game, Akon, Brandy, Sean Kingston)

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jimmy Henchman Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Before his legal downfall, James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond ran Czar Entertainment, a dominant force in early 2000s Hip Hop. He managed a wide-ranging roster that included The Game, Akon, Mario Winans, and Brandy. A streetwise operator turned executive, Henchman also negotiated major deals like Mike Tyson’s 2002 title fight and contributed to major movie soundtracks. Despite his later convictions, Henchman's influence on the business side of rap is etched in stone.

4. Queen Latifah & Shakim Compere (Naughty by Nature, Outkast, SWV)

Image Image Credit Jason Kempin/BET/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Latifah and her longtime partner Shakim Compere turned the Flavor Unit from a rap crew into one of the most influential Black-owned entertainment companies. As managers, they oversaw acts like Naughty by Nature, Black Sheep, and Monica, while helping guide Outkast early in their career. Over time, they shifted focus to TV and film, launching projects like The Queen Latifah Show, Beauty Shop, and The Equalizer. Their business model became a blueprint for Hip-Hop entrepreneurs with Hollywood aspirations.

5. Kevin “Coach K” Lee & Pierre “Pee” Thomas (Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty)

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pee and Coach K Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Coach K and Pee co-founded Quality Control Music, transforming Atlanta rap into a global force. They helped Migos rise from mixtape stars to chart-toppers and developed Lil Baby into a generational voice. Their artist-first approach and business acumen led to a $300 million sale of QC to HYBE in 2023. Even with the acquisition, both remain active in the industry, helping manage careers and scout new talent.

6. Anthony Saleh (Nas, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Gunna)

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anthony Selah Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Anthony Saleh represents the intersection of Hip Hop and high finance. As Nas’ longtime manager, he helped the rapper build an investment empire that includes stakes in Coinbase and Lyft. Saleh also managed Future during his peak mixtape-to-mainstream era and advises Kendrick Lamar. With a foot in venture capital via QueensBridge Venture Partners and Emagen Group, Saleh continues to be a major behind-the-scenes force.

7. Michael “Blue” Williams (Outkast, Cee Lo Green, Monica, Soulja Boy)

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jerry Clark and Michael “Blue” Williams Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Blue Williams started as a roadie for Jodeci and worked his way into managing Outkast through their Stankonia and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below era. He later helped to run Flavor Unit Management and co-founded Primary Violator with Chris Lighty. Today, he’s revived his company, Family Tree Entertainment, and manages acts like K. Michelle and Soulja Boy. His track record includes over 50 million albums sold (and counting).

8. Ebonie Ward (Future, Gunna, Flo Milli)

Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ebonie Ward Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

A standout among modern managers, Ebonie Ward transitioned from working under Anthony Saleh to managing Future directly. She’s played a key role in the branding and business of artists like Gunna and Flo Milli, and her growing reputation has made her one of the most influential women in the music industry. Ward also serves as an inspiration for a new generation of Black women in entertainment.

9. Dave Free (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem)

Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dave Free Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Dave Free quietly helped build the Top Dawg Entertainment empire alongside Kendrick Lamar, and later co-founded the creative agency pgLang with the Compton superstar. While no longer Lamar’s day-to-day manager, he remains a key creative partner and business strategist. Free is also instrumental in shaping the career of rising pgLang talent Baby Keem and producing cinematic, genre-blurring projects that redefine how rap is marketed.

10. Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad (J. Cole)

Image Image Credit Cassidy Sparrow/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Ib has been J. Cole’s manager since their St. John’s University days and helped launch Dreamville Records. Under his leadership, Dreamville evolved into a label, festival, and cultural movement as a whole. Known for his low profile and artist-first mentality, Ib helped guide Cole to multiple platinum albums, sold-out tours, and a fiercely loyal fanbase.

11. Oliver El-Khatib (Drake)

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre/NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Oliver El-Khatib Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

As co-founder of October’s Very Own and Drake’s creative director and manager, Oliver El-Khatib helped shape the aesthetic and business of one of the most successful rap artists ever. From the Take Care era through global tours and a Nike collaboration, his branding instincts have made Drake a cultural juggernaut. He remains one of the most influential forces behind the scenes in global Hip Hop (and music as a whole).

12. Steven Victor (Pusha T, Pop Smoke, Ski Mask the Slump God)

Image Image Credit Donato Sardella/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steven Victor Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Steven Victor is a hybrid executive-manager who runs Victor Victor Worldwide. He helped guide Pusha T's solo career, managed Pop Smoke's estate posthumously, and worked closely with Kanye West during his G.O.O.D. Music years. As a former EVP of Def Jam and current label boss, Victor remains one of the most connected power players in the business.

13. Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins (Foxy Brown, Shyne)

Image Image Credit Joy Malone/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Don Pooh played a key role in launching Foxy Brown’s career and co-produced The Firm’s platinum album with Nas and AZ. He also introduced Shyne and worked as EVP at MCA, helping develop Mary J. Blige’s No More Drama. Today, he’s better known as the owner of Brooklyn Chop House and Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, where his Hip Hop connections still run deep.

14. Andre “Dre London” Jackson (Post Malone)

Image Image Credit Jesse Grant/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dre London Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

Dre London discovered Post Malone and masterminded his transformation from blog-era anomaly to global chart-topper. From viral strategy around “White Iverson” to record-breaking streaming numbers, London’s tactics have redefined how Hip Hop acts break into pop markets. His company, London Entertainment, continues to represent Post and expand its reach.

15. Tony Sal & Amir “Cash” Esmailian (The Weeknd, NAV, Belly)

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dre London Image Size landscape-xlarge Image Position center

XO co-founders Tony Sal and Amir “Cash” Esmailian helped guide The Weeknd from underground enigma to global pop icon. Their tight-knit management style and eye for long-term branding helped build an empire that now includes hit albums, Super Bowl performances, and fashion collaborations. They continue to steer careers for XO’s top artists while influencing the next generation of Canadian Hip Hop.