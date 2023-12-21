Image Image Credit Natasha Breen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Two eggnog Christmas milk cocktails Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The holidays are the perfect time to gather with your loved ones, kick back and vibe out to some classic tunes while toasting to good times and making lasting memories. But let’s be real — no holiday party is complete without the perfect drinks to set the mood and match the festive energy. Whether you’re craving a rich and creamy eggnog, a glass of bold, warming bourbon or a refreshing fruity mocktail, we have a drink for everyone.

These 15 holiday cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages are designed to blend rich flavor, diverse cultural influences and that extra special touch to elevate your celebrations. So, grab your favorite glasses, gather your ingredients and let’s get shaking, stirring and sipping with these easy-to-make recipes you can enjoy right at home with family and friends.

1. Spiked Eggnog Bliss

Image Image Credit Kajakiki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eggnog with cinnamon and nutmeg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Eggnog is the holiday MVP but adding rum and bourbon makes it grown and sexy. Creamy, rich and perfectly spiced, this is the drink to enjoy by the fire or while unwrapping gifts.

Ingredients:

1 cup eggnog

1 oz dark rum

1 oz bourbon

Ground nutmeg (for garnish)

Whipped cream (optional)

Steps:

Mix eggnog, rum and bourbon in a shaker or glass.

Pour into your favorite festive mug, sprinkle nutmeg and add whipped cream for an extra flair.

2. Cranberry Margarita Magic

Image Image Credit John E. Kelly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Frozen cranberry margarita Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This margarita gives major holiday energy with its sweet-tart cranberry twist. It is perfect for getting festive with your crew or flexing your mixology skills.

Ingredients:

2 oz tequila

1 oz triple sec

1 oz lime juice

1 oz cranberry juice

Sugar (for rim)

Fresh cranberries and lime slices (for garnish)

Steps:

Rim a glass with sugar by dipping it in lime juice and then sugar.

Shake tequila, triple sec, lime and cranberry juice with ice.

Pour into the glass and garnish with cranberries and lime.

3. Peppermint Mocha Martini

Image Image Credit Diane Macdonald / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Candy cane drink Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Think of this as a peppermint latte’s bougie cousin. It is smooth, minty and just the right amount of sweet for a festive dessert in a glass.

Ingredients:

1 oz vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz crème de menthe

1 oz cream

Crushed candy canes (for garnish)

Steps:

Combine vodka, coffee liqueur, crème de menthe and cream with ice. Shake well.

Strain into a martini glass and top with crushed candy canes.

4. Mulled Wine Warm-Up

Image Image Credit MelanieMaya / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Holiday drink Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This drink is pure comfort in a cup. The warm spices and citrusy aroma fill the room with holiday vibes, making it the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients:

1 bottle red wine

1/4 cup honey or sugar

1 orange (sliced)

4 cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

Steps:

Heat wine, honey and spices in a pot over medium heat (don’t boil!).

Let simmer for 15-20 minutes, then strain and serve warm.

5. Hennessy Apple Cider Delight

Image Image Credit HUIZENG HU / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Apple cider Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This drink blends the bold flavor of Hennessy with the cozy sweetness of apple cider. It is smooth, soulful and perfect for when the temperature drops.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy

4 oz warm apple cider

1 cinnamon stick

Apple slice (for garnish)

Steps:

Heat the apple cider until warm.

Pour Hennessy into a mug and top with cider.

Stir and garnish.

6. Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

Image Image Credit Tatiana Sviridova / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Pomegranate and orange drink Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bubbly, fruity and full of festive color, this punch screams tropical holiday party. It is an instant upgrade to any celebration.

Ingredients:

1 bottle prosecco

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 cup orange liqueur

Pomegranate seeds and orange slices (for garnish)

Steps:

Mix pomegranate juice and orange liqueur in a pitcher.

Add prosecco slowly, stir gently and garnish.

7. Holiday Hot Toddy

Image Image Credit Adrian Burke / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hot toddy Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Whether you are fighting off a cold or just kicking back, a hot toddy warms the soul. It is simple, classic and hits the spot every time.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz whiskey

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup hot water

Lemon wedge and cinnamon stick (for garnish)

Steps:

Combine whiskey, honey and lemon juice in a mug.

Top with hot water and stir. Add garnishes.

8. Gingerbread Old Fashioned

Image Image Credit VICUSCHKA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cocktail and gingerbread man Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This twist on the Old Fashioned brings the nostalgia of gingerbread cookies to your glass. It is bold, flavorful and totally sophisticated.

Ingredients:

2 oz bourbon

1 tsp gingerbread syrup

Dash of bitters

Orange peel (for garnish)

Steps:

Stir bourbon, syrup and bitters in a glass with ice.

Garnish with an orange peel twist.

9. Black Santa Sangria

Image Image Credit Artur Kozlov / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sangria Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This vibrant sangria is a toast to Black culture and holiday cheer. It is easy to make and keeps the party going.

Ingredients:

1 bottle red wine

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup brandy

Mixed fruit (oranges, apples and pomegranate seeds)

Steps:

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher and chill for an hour.

Serve over ice.

10. Winter White Russian

Image Image Credit MelanieMaya / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt White Russian with espresso Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This creamy cocktail feels like a dessert but with an edge. It is rich, indulgent and guaranteed to impress.

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz cream

White chocolate shavings (for garnish)

Steps:

Mix vodka and coffee liqueur over ice.

Add cream and stir. Garnish with white chocolate.

11. Bourbon Maple Smash

Image Image Credit Cris Cantón / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drink with lemon garnish Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This drink is a sweet and smoky blend that feels like a cozy cabin in a glass. The maple syrup adds a seasonal twist to the classic bourbon smash, making it perfect for winter gatherings.

Ingredients:

2 oz bourbon

1 oz maple syrup

1 oz fresh lemon juice

Club soda

Lemon slice and rosemary sprig (for garnish)

Steps:

Shake bourbon, maple syrup and lemon juice with ice.

Strain into a glass filled with ice and top with club soda.

Garnish with a lemon slice and rosemary sprig.

12. Spiced Rum and Ginger Punch

Image Image Credit by vesi_127 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drinks with lime wedge Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bold, zesty and refreshing, this punch combines the warmth of spiced rum with the zing of ginger beer. It’s a crowd-pleaser for holiday parties or casual hangouts.

Ingredients:

2 oz spiced rum

4 oz ginger beer

1 oz lime juice

Lime wedge and candied ginger (for garnish)

Steps:

Fill a glass with ice and add spiced rum and lime juice.

Top with ginger beer and stir gently.

Garnish with lime and candied ginger.

13. Cinnamon Apple Sparkler

Image Image Credit HUIZENG HU / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Apple cider drink Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This drink combines the spicy warmth of cinnamon with the crisp sweetness of apple cider. It is like a festive upgrade to your classic holiday cider and perfect for toasting with friends.

Ingredients:

1 oz cinnamon whiskey

4 oz sparkling apple cider

Cinnamon stick and apple slice (for garnish)

Steps:

Pour cinnamon whiskey into a glass with ice.

Top with sparkling apple cider and stir.

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and apple slice.

14. Chocolate Peppermint Mocktail (non-alcoholic)

Image Image Credit Ali Waxman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hot chocolate drink Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This creamy, minty mocktail is like a warm hug on a chilly evening. It is perfect for kids, non-drinkers or anyone who loves peppermint mocha vibes without the caffeine.

Ingredients:

1 cup hot chocolate

1/4 tsp peppermint extract

Whipped cream

Crushed candy canes (for garnish)

Steps:

Prepare your favorite hot chocolate and stir in peppermint extract.

Top with whipped cream and crushed candy canes.

15. Winter Citrus Spritz (non-alcoholic)

Image Image Credit Tatiana Sviridova / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drink with orange peel and blueberries Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bright, fizzy and refreshing, this mocktail captures the vibrant flavors of the season. It is a guilt-free way to keep things festive and Instagram-worthy.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sparkling water

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup cranberry juice

Orange slice and fresh mint (for garnish)

Steps:

Fill a glass with ice and combine orange juice and cranberry juice.

Top with sparkling water and stir gently.

Garnish with an orange slice and mint.