When Hip Hop meets pop, the result is often pure magic. Some of the most memorable moments in music come from when a rap verse jumps into a pop track, adding a fresh layer of attitude, energy, and lyrical dominance. These collaborations aren’t just cross-genre experiments — they’re cultural moments that bring together different sounds and audiences, creating songs that resonate beyond the charts.

Let’s dive into some of the rap verses that have left a mark on pop music, transforming good songs into timeless anthems. These are the bars that hit hard, shift the vibe, and remind everyone just how powerful a well-placed verse can be. Whether it’s a surprise feature or a verse that steals the spotlight, these moments have proven that when Hip Hop gets in the mix, it can take a pop song to new heights. Here’s a list of some of the best rap verses on pop songs.

1. My Love by Justin Timberlake featuring T.I.

Justin Timberlake’s "My Love," featuring T.I., is from his FutureSex/LoveSounds album, blending futuristic R&B with Hip Hop cadences. T.I.’s verse adds a smooth, charismatic touch, perfectly complementing Timberlake’s falsetto and Timbaland’s cutting-edge production. The track became a defining hit of the 2000s, showcasing how pop and rap can seamlessly come together to create an unforgettable song. "My Love" remains a classic example of genre-blending at its best.

2. American Boy by Estelle featuring Kanye West

"American Boy," featuring Kanye West is a transatlantic hit that fuses British soul with American Hip Hop swagger. Ye’s witty and playful verse adds an extra layer of charm, enhancing the song’s breezy vibe and Estelle’s dynamic vocals. The collaboration captured the essence of a cross-cultural romance, making it an instant classic. "American Boy" remains a shining example of how a well-executed rap feature can elevate a pop track to global success.

3. Lady Marmalade by Christina Aguilera featuring Mýa, Lil’ Kim, and Pink

"Lady Marmalade," by Christina Aguilera featuring Mýa, Lil' Kim, and Pink, is a powerhouse collaboration that reimagines the iconic 1970s hit with a bold, modern twist. Lil' Kim’s verse injects the track with fierce energy, adding a dose of Hip Hop attitude that complements the vocal dynamism of the pop divas. The song, part of the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack, became a cultural phenomenon, blending pop and rap with a theatrical twist. "Lady Marmalade" stands as a prime example of how a rap feature can elevate a classic song into a timeless anthem for a new generation.

4. Glamorous by Fergie featuring Ludacris

Ludacris’ verse on “Glamorous” adds a slick contrast, bringing his signature southern charm and smooth flow to the track. His contribution enhances the song’s theme of balancing success with staying true to oneself. "Glamorous" became a defining hit of the 2000s thanks to its catchy anthem celebrating the finer things in life with a laid-back, luxurious vibe.

5. Bang Bang by Jessie J featuring Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande

"Bang Bang" by Jessie J, featuring Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, is an explosive collaboration that showcases powerhouse vocals alongside Nicki Minaj’s bold rap verse. Minaj’s high-energy contribution adds edge to the track, complementing the dynamic performances of Jessie J and Ariana Grande. Her clever wordplay and confident delivery amplify the song’s unapologetic attitude, making "Bang Bang" a chart-topping anthem that perfectly combines pop and Hip Hop.

6. Fantasy (Remix) by Mariah Carey featuring O.D.B.

Mariah Carey’s "Fantasy," featuring O.D.B., is a groundbreaking duet that brought together the worlds of pop and Hip Hop in a way that was fresh and unexpected. O.D.B.'s gritty and playful verse contrasts with Carey's sweet vocals, adding a raw, streetwise energy to the track. His presence gave the remix of "Fantasy" a unique edge, turning it into a classic that helped pave the way for future pop-rap collaborations. The song was a massive success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of Carey’s many chart-topping hits and a pivotal moment in music history.

7. Swish Swish by Katy Perry featuring Nicki Minaj

Katy Perry’s "Swish Swish," featuring Nicki Minaj, combines Perry’s pop sensibilities with Minaj’s several flows. The song's fun and assertive tone is complemented by Minaj's verse, which adds a strong and confident edge. Her unduplicatable delivery adds an extra layer of intensity to the song, which became a standout hit with its catchy hooks and bold attitude. "Swish Swish" displays how a powerful rap feature can elevate a pop anthem to new heights.

8. Finesse (Remix) by Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

The remix of "Finesse," featuring Cardi B, is a nostalgic throwback to the '90s, infused with vibrant energy and style. Cardi B’s verse brings a burst of attitude and personality, perfectly matching the song’s upbeat, New Jack Swing-inspired groove. Her lively lyrics add extra Latin spice, helping to turn "Finesse" into a hit that dominated the charts. The collaboration became a fan favorite, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

9. Dark Horse by Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

Katy Perry’s "Dark Horse," featuring Juicy J, is a moody, trap-infused track from her album Prism. Although this is the most unexpected duo we’ve experienced, Juicy J’s verse adds a gritty, southern rap flavor that contrasts with Perry’s ethereal vocals, giving the song a unique edge. "Dark Horse" was a massive success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, further solidifying its place as one of the standout tracks from the album.

10. Heartbreaker by Mariah Carey featuring JAY-Z

From Carey’s album Rainbow, "Heartbreaker" featuring JAY-Z is a vibrant and playful track where their chemistry shines. JAY-Z’s verse brings a smooth, confident vibe that pairs well with the song’s catchy chorus. The track soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking it as one of the memorable pop-rap collaborations of the late '90s.

11. Bad Blood by Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Bad Blood," featuring Kendrick Lamar, is a powerful remix from Taylor Swift's 1989 album that transformed the original pop track into a hard-hitting anthem. The collaboration struck a chord with listeners, propelling "Bad Blood" to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lamar’s verses add intensity and edge, bringing a fresh perspective to the song’s theme of betrayal and revenge, making it one of the standout moments on the album.

12. You Already Know by Fergie featuring Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Fergie joined forces for “You Already Know,” a memorable song from Fergie's Double Dutchess album that merges pop with Minaj’s assertive rap. Minaj’s verse introduces a strong edge, adding a distinct flavor to Fergie’s engaging vocals. This song stands out for its unique blend of styles, offering a fresh and powerful listening experience.

13. Kissing Strangers by DNCE featuring Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s feature on this DNCE track injects a playful, confident energy into the song. Her lyrics add a bold, charismatic twist, enhancing the track’s overall excitement. With her sharp wordplay and vibrant delivery, the queen transforms the song into a memorable and engaging hit.

14. Better Days by Mae Muller featuring Polo G and NEIKED

Mae Muller's "Better Days," featuring Polo G and NEIKED, offers an uplifting message wrapped in a catchy melody. Polo G’s verse adds a reflective dimension, discussing overcoming adversity and the pursuit of a hopeful future. His thoughtful approach complements Mae Muller’s optimistic lyrics, creating a powerful anthem about resilience. The collaboration results in a compelling track that inspires and resonates.

15. Beautiful Mistakes by Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Beautiful Mistakes," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, is a Maroon 5 classic that blends their original sound with Thee Stallion's southern bars. Her verse adds a bold and confident feeling to the track, addressing themes of love and regret with her signature style. Her presence adds a dynamic contrast to Adam Levine’s vocals, enhancing the song’s emotional depth and making it a standout collaboration.