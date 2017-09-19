Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gucci Mane Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Known as one of the South’s most influential rap artists, Gucci Mane has been a trailblazer for today’s popular lyricists. From Future to Young Thug to Migos, the Atlanta-based rapper has remained the common thread among many big names as one of their top musical influences and career inspirations. He is credited as one of the founding fathers of trap music, alongside fellow artists like T.I. and Jeezy. Throughout his musical journey, Gucci Mane has maintained rapport through various business ventures and collaborative projects that expanded his net worth to approximately $14 million. Now over 15 studio albums later, it’s no surprise to fans that the “Both” hitmaker stayed on the pulse as a music legend.

Below, check out 14 interesting facts about Gucci’s life and career.

1. Gucci’s family inspired his stage name

In an interview with radio personality Ebro Darden, Gucci Mane explained the origin of his renowned stage moniker. The rapper credited his father since it was initially his nickname. Furthermore, it was Big Guwop’s grandfather who had a passion for the luxury fashion brand Gucci at the time. Eventually, this began the trend among family and others in his local community of calling him “Lil’ Gucci” as an ode to his father. Later, this translated to the pioneer using the name during the early stages of his career since people already knew him as such. Though he is now known around the world as Gucci Mane, he still credits his father as the original “Gucci Man.”

2. He was originally born in Alabama

Born Radric Delantic Davis in 1980, Gucci Mane and his family moved from Bessemer, Alabama, where his grandfather lived, in 1989. According to Andscape, he was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where he began to make a name for himself in the city’s drug game at a young age. ATL was where he learned how to hustle, built a rapport as an emerging rap artist and launched his career.

3. He’s a best-selling author

After his release from prison in 2016, fans and music lovers were curious to hear from the rap legend about his experience and what was next for him. In response to this, he penned an autobiography, which spoke about his early career moments, incarceration, and how he prevailed through personal and professional adversity. According to NPR, La Flare started the writing process while serving his sentence in prison and made the personal vow to himself to, in his own words, “start doing better.” This included showing vulnerability by sharing his story with fans, eventually leading to the book’s success. During the first week of its release, the publication reached No. 24 on Amazon’s Best Sellers List and was No. 1 among books about Hip Hop, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

4. He started his own fashion line

Gucci Mane launched his eponymous fashion line, Delantic, in 2017 after his autobiography release. Like many of his ventures, this also gained popularity among critics and fans. As noted by Billboard, the Trap God collaborated alongside famous design duo Peter and Patty Chung — the masterminds behind many popular brands like Supreme and UNDERCOVER — to bring his vision to life. The East Atlanta-inspired clothing company featured star-studded models, such as 21 Savage and Lil Xan, drawing more attention to it. The first collection, Fan Fiction, incorporated several T-shirt designs assembled with the help of fans and other influential artists.

5. He founded his own record label

Gucci Mane made it a point to add some heat to his already icy career. In 2007, he launched 1017 Records, originally known as 1017 Brick Squad Records. As Atlanta grew into the premier stomping grounds for Hip Hop, the label became home to rappers like Waka Flocka Flame, per a 2010 press release from PR Newswire. The company is now known as The New 1017 and has since signed fresh artists like Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano while rebranding and maintaining its legacy.

6. Gucci has a designated day in his honor

In 2023, Gucci Mane Day was officially announced to the masses in none other than Atlanta. Oct. 17 was chosen to house the renowned day, as a play on the rapper’s infamous “1017” number usage for his record label and career. Gucci also released his album Breath of Fresh Air that same day, making it even more of a memorable moment for him and his fans.

7. The living legend has had many, many songs hit the Billboard Hot 100

After years in the music industry, Mr. Zone 6’s impact has reigned true among fellow artists. According to Billboard, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” which featured the rap mogul, sat at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for seven weeks straight in 2016. Additionally, his song “I Get The Bag” featuring Migos sat on the list for a total of 27 weeks, ultimately tying with the “Black Beatles” total. Popular songs with cameos from Gucci Mane — including “Party” with Chris Brown and Usher, “Like That” with Doja Cat, and “Make Love” with Nicki Minaj — are among the offerings that have all made the Hot 100. As of June 2024, there were 36 with many more to come, we’re sure.

8. Gucci has committed his life to health and wellness

During his time in prison, Guwop decided to turn over a new leaf regarding his health and change some bad habits. In an interview with REVOLT, he explained that he felt the impulse to change his lifestyle after getting arrested. Ridding himself of drugs and alcohol, the living legend has since focused on not indulging in things that can negatively impact his body and continues to keep the long-term effects of his health in mind.

9. His classic song “Lemonade” made several different Billboard charts

In 2010, “Lemonade” appeared on the publication’s Hot 100 for 12 weeks and on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart for 20. It also ranked on the Hot Rap Songs and Rhythmic charts for 17 and 10 weeks, respectively. At the time, the catchy hook and La Flare’s ad-libs -- think “Lemons on the chain with the V-cuts (Brrr!)” -- were playing in clubs, on radio and everywhere Hip Hop lovers posted up.

10. He has taken on the big screen

In 2012, Gucci Mane was a part of a star-studded cast for the movie Spring Breakers. According to the plot, the film followed the lives of a group of college students looking to make extra money. In the process, they found themselves taking on a life of crime, facing a roller coaster of thrills and life-threatening situations. The ATL icon played Archie, the rival drug dealer and Alien’s former friend, whom the students took on their radical journey to make more money.

11. Gucci discovered Future

Like many pioneering music artists, the trap icon made it a point to support rising talent. This rang true for Future after Gucci Mane discovered him in the mid-2010s and put out the Free Bricks mixtape with the rising star. As Gucci Mane explained on “Big Facts,” they were at odds after dropping their sequel. A debate on the lack of communication about formal release logistics caused some tension between the pair, but they have since reconciled and moved forward.

12. His debut LP sat on the Top Independent Albums chart for 15 weeks

Featuring fellow artists like Lil Scrappy, Jody Breeze and Jeezy, Trap House was bound to make headlines. According to Billboard, the 2005 LP sat on the Top Independent Albums chart for 15 weeks, peaking at No. 5. In the years that followed, Gucci Mane continued the legacy of his dynamic LP with several trap-inspired releases.

13. He has an enlightening BET Special with wife Keyshia Ka’oir

In 2010, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir found love. The Grammy Award nominee formally proposed to his lady at an Atlanta Hawks game in 2016 after being released from prison. From there, it was later announced that the newly engaged couple would broadcast their wedding planning journey in a 10-part special titled “Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event” on BET. The series featured all the trials and memorable moments of the planning process, including coordinating ideas and bringing their families together.

14. Gucci is a proud father

What better way to celebrate happiness and a joyous life than by adding someone to it? In 2007, Gucci Mane had his first son, Keitheon Davis, with ex Sheena Davis. His first child with Ka’oir, Ice Davis, was born in 2020. In early 2023, he welcomed another bundle of joy with his wife, Iceland Ka’oir Davis. While Gucci Mane has continued to keep his family life private, Ka’oir took to social media with her initial pregnancy announcement, later returning with the news of a successful birth and healthy baby.