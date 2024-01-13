Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yeat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Yeat, born Noah Olivier Smith, is one of the most buzzed-about artists shaping the future of Hip Hop. With his genre-bending sound, viral success, and cult-like fanbase, Yeat has carved out a unique lane for himself in an industry that thrives on innovation. Known for his experimental production and enigmatic persona, the rapper blends hyperpop-inspired beats, hypnotic melodies, and unconventional lyrics into a sound that’s distinctly his own.

From TikTok virality to fan-favorite albums, Yeat’s journey reflects the DIY ethos of the internet age, where authenticity and creativity trump traditional norms. Whether you’re a dedicated fan or just discovering his music, here are 14 facts that delve into his rise and his undeniable influence on modern Hip Hop.

1. He grew up in a multicultural household

Born on February 26, 2000, in Irvine, California, Yeat was raised by a Romanian mother and a Mexican father. His diverse heritage has informed his eclectic style and global appeal. While he spent much of his youth in Portland, Oregon, His upbringing gave him a unique perspective that influences his music, fashion, and worldview.

2. He started rapping under the name Lil Yeat

The 24-year-old's early foray into music began in 2015 when he released tracks under the moniker Lil Yeat. While these songs have since been scrubbed from the internet, they marked the beginning of his artistic evolution. Eventually, he dropped the “Lil” from his name, signaling a shift toward a more refined and mature sound.

3. His breakout moment came with Gët Busy

In 2021, the California-born star’s single “Gët Busy” became a viral sensation, largely thanks to TikTok. The song’s catchy hook and the now-famous lyric, “Yeah, this song already was turnt but here's a bell,” captivated audiences. Drake even referenced the track, further amplifying its reach and cementing Yeat as a breakout artist.

4. He draws inspiration from hyperpop and trap

The 2093 artist’s music is a fusion of hyperpop’s experimental beats and trap’s hard-hitting rhythms. Tracks like “Sorry Bout That” and “Turban” showcase his ability to blend genres seamlessly, creating a sound that feels both futuristic and grounded. His willingness to push boundaries has made him a standout in a crowded industry.

5. His fashion sense is as bold as his music

Yeat’s style is a mix of high-fashion pieces and streetwear staples, often paired with balaclavas and oversized accessories. This unique aesthetic complements his enigmatic persona, making him a fashion-forward figure in Hip Hop. His look has inspired fans to emulate his style, further solidifying his influence beyond music.

6. Up 2 Më was his first major breakthrough album

Released in 2021, Up 2 Më was the rapper’s debut studio album and featured viral hits like “Monëy so big” and “Gët Busy.” The project was a commercial and critical success, landing Yeat some well-deserved recognition and earning him a loyal, growing fanbase.

7. He has a unique vocal style

The Trëndi rapper’s distinct delivery, often characterized by auto-tuned harmonies and slurred vocals, sets him apart from his peers. This vocal style has become a defining feature of his music, adding a hypnotic quality to tracks like “Rich Minion” and “Luh M.”

8. TikTok played a major role in his rise

Like many artists of his generation, Yeat leveraged TikTok to reach a wider audience. Viral challenges and trends using his music helped propel tracks like “Sorry Bout That” and “Monëy Twerk” into the mainstream. His ability to connect with Gen Z audiences through social media has been instrumental in his success.

9. He’s a member of the Twizzy Rich collective

The chart-topping star is closely associated with the Twizzy Rich collective, a group of like-minded artists and producers who collaborate to push creative boundaries. This affiliation has helped him build a loyal fanbase while fostering an environment of innovation within his music.

10. He signed with Interscope Records in 2021

Following the success of his independent releases, Yeat signed with Interscope Records, a move that allowed him to reach an even larger audience. With the backing of a major label, he has continued to release music that challenges conventional norms while staying true to his roots.

11. 2 Alivë debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

In 2022, the “If We Being Rëal” artist released his second studio album, 2 Alivë, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project featured collaborations with artists like Gunna and highlighted Yeat’s ability to balance commercial appeal with experimental sounds.

12. He contributed to the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack

Yeat’s single “Rich Minion” became a viral hit after being featured in promotions for Minions: The Rise of Gru. The track’s quirky energy and association with the popular film franchise brought his music to an even broader audience, further cementing his crossover appeal.

13. He collaborated with Drake on “IDGAF”

In 2023, the rapper/producer appeared on Drake’s “IDGAF,” a track from the album For All the Dogs. The song debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a significant milestone in his career and showcasing his ability to collaborate with rap heavyweights.

14. His third studio album AftërLyfe showcased his evolution

Released in 2023, AftërLyfe marked a new chapter in the California rapper’s artistic journey. The album, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, featured more polished production and introspective themes, reflecting his growth as an artist.

Yeat is more than a viral sensation — he’s a modern-day innovator who represents the future of Hip Hop. With his genre-blurring sound, bold aesthetic, and ability to connect with fans on a personal level, he has carved out a space that’s entirely his own. These facts highlight his journey from obscurity to stardom, offering a glimpse into the mind of an artist who continues to challenge the status quo.