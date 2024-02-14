Image Image Credit Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Bob Marley

On Feb. 14, 2024, Bob Marley: One Love hit theaters for all to see. Produced by his wife, Rita Marley, and his children Ziggy and Cedella Marley, the biopic embarks on an unfiltered journey into the life and death of the late legend. Before his untimely passing in 1981, the famed singer created a legacy as one of the greatest Jamaican musicians in the history of reggae. Bob’s music spoke of love, equality and power, and his influence still resonates strongly until this day.

Rap songs have frequently used samples of his music, whether it be interpolating a particular lyric or utilizing instrumental samples. The connection between Bob’s music and Hip Hop makes sense, especially in songs about social justice, peace and unity, which often reflect the same themes found in the late reggae icon’s catalog. Let’s unveil some of the greatest Bob Marley samples in Hip Hop.

1. Crown the Kings by Migos

The most recent release on this list, which merits recognition as one of the sexiest Hip Hop samples of Bob’s work, is “Crown the Kings” by Migos. From the 2018 album Culture II, the song prominently incorporates the legend’s iconic “Get Up, Stand Up.” Throughout Hip Hop history, many artists including OutKast, Common and Public Enemy have borrowed from this track, making it one of his most sampled. However, instead of depending on a well-known tune just to create a hit, Migos made sure it improved every aspect of their offering.

2. The Perfect Beat by Talib Kweli feat. KRS-One

The reggae sample, New York roots and lyrics about classic Hip Hop beats make the song “The Perfect Beat” the ultimate example of Hip Hop’s true origins. Talib Kweli and KRS-One found the ideal sample to pump blood into their collaboration. Produced by Swiff D and Hi-Tek, “The Perfect Beat” uses Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Do It Twice.”

3. Breathe and Stop by Fat Joe feat. The Game

This 2006 collaboration between Fat Joe and The Game features samples of “War,” a vocal and instrumental track from Bob’s 1976 album, Rastaman Vibration. The rappers turned the original vocal refrain into one of the song’s main focal points and looped the sample with extra percussion. Intended for a collaboration between two of the biggest emcees on the East and West coasts at the time, the reggae-flavored track was created.

4. Porno Star by Lloyd Banks feat. 50 Cent

Lloyd Banks’ “Porno Star” from his mixtape Money in the Bank samples Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “So Much Trouble In The World.” With help from 50 Cent, Banks turned the melody of an introspective song into a G-Unit hit. At the time, Banks was using his mixtapes to create buzz for his debut album and wrote the track during the beginning of 50 Cent and G-Unit’s rise to fame in Hip Hop. Even though this offering doesn’t relate to the original sample, it makes creative use of it.

5. Forgive Them Father by Lauryn Hill

Bob clearly had an impact on Lauryn Hill and the Hip Hop group Fugees. His 1973 song “Concrete Jungle” is referenced in Hill’s “Forgive Them Father” from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. However, beyond the sample, the award-winning songstress has deeper ties to the late legend — she has children with his son Rohan Marley. Furthermore, a large portion of her solo studio album was recorded in Jamaica at the reggae legend’s renowned Tuff Gong Studio. The guitar on “Forgive Them Father” was also performed by Bob’s son Julian Marley.

6. When I Get Free by 2Pac

R U Still Down?, 2Pac’s posthumous double-disc album, features “When I Get Free,” which samples Bob’s “No More Trouble.” The song uses several sections of the hit as its primary backing track as opposed to just sampling one part. Both the vocals and the instrumentation from “No More Trouble” are audible throughout 2Pac’s track.

7. Fight The Power by Public Enemy

This iconic political rap hit by Public Enemy features multiple samples from artists including Sly and the Family Stone, Rick James, Funkadelic, James Brown and The Isley Brothers. In its chorus, “Fight The Power” prominently features a sample of Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “I Shot The Sheriff.” Public Enemy’s forceful demonstration against the ruling class channels the classic in its pursuit of justice.

8. Return of the “G” by OutKast

OutKast wanted to make a statement when they returned with their iconic album Aquemini, and did they ever? The song “Return of the ‘G’,” which features a sample of Bob’s 1978 declaration of adoration, “Is This Love,” is a bold offering that cements the duo’s status as two of rap’s best wordsmiths.

9. Higher by The Game

Compton rapper The Game expertly crafts his story in “Higher,” a song that pays homage to the legendary Bob Marley song “Iron Lion Zion.” In addition to honoring the icon’s reggae heritage, the sampled melody gives The Game’s Hip Hop narrative a culturally rich undertone that cuts across genres and age groups. This combination of two well-known musicians demonstrates how Bob’s timeless music continues to influence modern Hip Hop.

10. Club Paradise by Drake

In 2011, Drake put out a few songs to generate buzz before the release of his Take Care album. One of those songs, titled “Club Paradise” — which was later re-released in the 2019 compilation album Care Package — includes audio from a 1971 interview with Bob. Clever listeners are still able to find the original version of the song online even though Bob’s words are absent from the track’s official drop.

11. Oh Yeah by Foxy Brown and Spragga Benz

When Foxy Brown made her rap debut in the mid-1990s, she made a lot of noise. The emcee nodded to her Caribbean roots with “Oh Yeah” featuring Spragga Benz. The anthem from her album Broken Silence samples Bob’s song “Punky Reggae Party.”

12. Blow Treez by Redman, Method Man and Ready Roc

Apart from sharing their love of cannabis, Method Man and Redman effortlessly combine their lyrical skills with a Bob classic. Also featuring Ready Roc, “Blow Treez” demonstrates Redman’s ability to blend a variety of musical influences into his own distinctive and alluring sound. The song’s rendition of Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Sun Is Shining” honors the legendary reggae artist.

13. Hold Ya Head by The Notorious B.I.G.

Regarded as the pinnacle of rap poetry, Biggie Smalls honors the reggae legend in the song “Hold Ya Head.” The iconic rapper incorporates the classic 1976 hit “Johnny Was” by Bob Marley and The Wailers into his story. “Hold Ya Head” highlights the smooth transition between Hip Hop and reggae, demonstrates the legendary emcee’s versatility, and is an example of the impact Bob’s legacy has had on the development of rap. This musical connection between these trailblazing artists acts as a moving link between the two eras and emphasizes the significant influence that they have each had on the industry.