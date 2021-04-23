Image Image Credit Nina Westervelt/Contributor via Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Janelle Monáe, Robin Thicke, and Jazmine Sullivan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Just like Hip Hop, R&B has a unique way of connecting deeply with listeners by telling stories that unfold across entire albums. These concepts often take us on emotional journeys, whether through personal heartbreak and healing or grand, fictional sagas. For instance, Beyoncé’s Lemonade tells a powerful story of love, betrayal, and redemption. Each song represents a stage in her emotional recovery, mirroring the cathartic process many listeners can relate to in their own lives.

Janelle Monáe’s The ArchAndroid brought sci-fi storytelling into R&B through the eyes Cindi Mayweather, an android on a quest for freedom in a dystopian world. This futuristic narrative blended with themes of self-identity and acceptance and used Cindi’s journey as a metaphor for liberation and self-expression. Similarly, Jhené Aiko’s Trip explored themes of love, loss, and healing in a deeply personal narrative inspired by the artist’s own experiences with grief. With psychedelic soundscapes and introspective lyrics, Trip took listeners along on a reflective journey of self-discovery.

Check out 13 bodies of work that brought unique and extraordinary concepts to life. These albums used music to create vivid, cinematic experiences, where each track builds on the last.

1. The ArchAndroid by Janelle Monáe

The ArchAndroid consisted of the second and third parts of Janelle Monáe's Metropolis series. The album blended Afrofuturism and science fiction to tell the story of Cindi Mayweather, an android sent back in time to free the citizens of Metropolis from an oppressive secret society. With lyrical themes of love, identity, and self-realization, the album drew inspiration from Fritz Lang's Metropolis film and has been compared to iconic musical works across genres that came before it. The ArchAndroid saw some success on the charts, debuting at No. 17 on the Billboard 200. It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

2. Lemonade by Beyoncé

Lemonade, Beyoncé’s sixth studio album, was a powerful concept project that explored her personal journey through husband, JAY-Z’s, infidelity within a broader context of generational and racial resilience. Released with an accompanying film, the LP traversed genres from R&B and Hip Hop to rock, country, and gospel, complete with collaborations alongside the likes of Jack White, The Weeknd, James Blake, and Kendrick Lamar. Inspired in part by the proverb, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” and referencing her family’s legacy of triumph through struggle, Lemonade weaved powerful themes into a profound and timeless narrative about overcoming adversity.

3. What's Going On by Marvin Gaye

What's Going On, Marvin Gaye's eleventh studio album, marked a pivotal shift in his career. This concept album, narrated from the perspective of a Vietnam veteran returning to a troubled America, tackled themes of social injustice, war, poverty, and environmental concerns. With songs like "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)" and "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)," it delivered powerful social commentary wrapped in soulful melodies. What's Going On was a critical and commercial success and is hailed as one of the greatest albums of all time -- one that was intended to be played fully in the presented sequence to receive the desired effect.

4. Trip by Jhené Aiko

A day after releasing an emotional short film of the same name, Jhené Aiko blessed the masses with Trip, the official follow-up to the critically acclaimed Souled Out. Trip was a deeply personal exploration inspired by all kinds of "trips" -- mental, physical, and even psychedelic. During a visit to "The Breakfast Club," Aiko described the album as a way to express every side of herself, presenting listeners with a “puzzle” to piece together. Big Sean, Swae Lee, Kurupt, Brandy, Mali Music, and more appeared on the well-received body of work.

5. A Love Surreal by Bilal

A Love Surreal was a genre-blending album by Bilal that mixed acid jazz, funk, blues, and Hip Hop influences into a unique sonic experience. Inspired by the surrealist art of Salvador Dali, Bilal aimed to create a “three-dimensional” soundscape that evokes the dreamlike quality of Dali’s work. The album title nods to Love For Sale, a previous project that was shelved, marking A Love Surreal as a fresh start in familiar territory. Departing from the introspective themes of Airtight's Revenge, which spoke to male listeners on social issues, this album centered on love, with songs directed toward women and celebrating romantic connection.

6. Control by Janet Jackson

The concept behind Janet Jackson's Control centered on independence, self-empowerment, and breaking free from others' expectations to assert her own identity. After years of living under the shadow of her famous family and conforming to their influence, she wanted to establish herself as a mature, autonomous artist. Through collaborations with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, songs like "Control," "Nasty," and "What Have You Done for Me Lately" highlighted her determination to take control of her own life and career, making Control a defining statement that resonated with listeners and catapulted her even farther into superstardom.

7. Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales was an acclaimed concept EP that blended R&B songs with spoken-word interludes, all of which provided candid character studies on themes of feminism, sexuality, classism, and body-shaming. Featuring artists like Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak, and H.E.R., the project was mostly recorded in Sullivan’s Philadelphia, PA home and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Following its critical and commercial success, Sullivan released a deluxe edition, Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales.

8. Paula by Robin Thicke

Following highly publicized coverage by the media, Robin Thicke and actress Paula Patton ended their marriage after dating since their teen years. Following their separation announcement, Thicke made several attempts to win Patton back, including dedicating his song "Lost Without U" to her at concerts and releasing a new album titled Paula. Written and recorded in about a month, the album featured songs that openly expressed his feelings about their long relationship and its unfortunate end.

9. There’s a Riot Goin’ On by Sly and the Family Stone

There's a Riot Goin' On was Sly and the Family Stone's darker, more introspective follow-up to previous work. Its concept emerged from several converging factors: Sly Stone's increasing drug use, the fading of the time's idealism, racial tensions in America, and pressure from the increasingly critical Black Panthers movement. The album's title was a sardonic response to Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" -- where the track listing showed "There's a Riot Goin' On" as a song, its duration was listed as 0:00, a presumed suggestion that the riot already happened or was happening right then. The album's themes dealt with disillusionment, addiction, and social unrest, and the production style would go on to influence countless future funk and Hip Hop productions.

10. Confessions by Usher

Confessions was conceived as a narrative album exploring themes of infidelity, relationships, and personal accountability. The album's concept was said to have been inspired by Jermaine Dupri's real-life experiences and stories, though many mistakenly believed the songs were about Usher's own life at the time. The album followed a loose storyline, particularly on songs like "Confessions Part II," where the protagonist admits to his partner about having a child with another woman. The interconnected songs detail the consequences of cheating, the pain of failing relationships, and the struggle with guilt. Other tracks like "Burn" and "Truth Hurts" continued this thematic exploration of love, loss, and redemption.

11. Love, Marriage & Divorce by Toni Braxton and Babyface

Love, Marriage & Divorce saw Toni Braxton and Babyface drawing from personal experiences. Both artists dealt with divorces, and they channeled those moments into songs that chronologically followed the stages of relationships -- from falling in love, through marriage difficulties, to divorce and its aftermath. The album was designed to show both the male and female perspectives on relationship struggles. The concept was particularly authentic because Braxton and Babyface had a long professional history together, which added depth to the overall effort.

12. After Hours by The Weeknd

After Hours followed a rather dark narrative. A person The Weeknd created – an antihero of sorts experiencing a downward spiral in Las Vegas – experienced a night of hedonism, regret, and self-loathing, all while dealing with heartbreak and fame. The album's visual aesthetic was consistently portrayed through The Weeknd's character, complete with a red suit and bloodied face, which was inspired by films like Casino and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

13. A Seat at the Table by Solange

A Seat at the Table was a project about self-identity, empowerment, healing, and the experience of being Black in America. Solange developed the album through conversations with loved ones and her own personal journey. The album's concept was reinforced through star-studded interludes, most of which featured Master P talking about Black entrepreneurship and independence. The title itself referenced the struggle for inclusion and representation. Ultimately, A Seat at the Table was more than just a collection of songs -- it was accompanied by a digital book and visual art components, all working together to create a comprehensive statement.