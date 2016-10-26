Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Contributor via Getty Images, and Richard Bord/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole, Lupe Fiasco, and Masta Ace Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Hip Hop concept albums that tell a story represent a unique and immersive way for artists to convey narratives, emotions, and thematic depth. These albums often weave intricate plots, develop complex characters, and explore profound themes through the synergy of lyrics, production, and interludes. By doing so, they elevate the listening experience and transform it into a cinematic journey that engages the audience.

One of the most iconic examples is Kendrick Lamar's good kid, m.A.A.d city, a vivid portrayal of the rapper’s adolescence in Compton, California. Through its narrative arc, it explored themes of violence, temptation, and redemption. Artistic license aside, songs like "The Art of Peer Pressure" and "Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst" provided snapshots of pivotal moments in Lamar's life that resonated deeply with listeners. The album’s production, interludes, and voice messages all contributed to the storytelling and made it a landmark in Hip Hop for its ambition and execution.

Another notable concept was J. Cole's 4 Your Eyez Only. This album told a dual narrative -- one of Cole’s own experiences and another of a character inspired by his friend who passed away. Through songs like "Neighbors" and the title track, Cole delved into issues such as racial inequality, fatherhood, and mortality.

Below, REVOLT compiled a list of Hip Hop concept albums that told a unique story. These artists dove into themes, characters, and more, and the resulting bodies of work were as compelling as they were complex. These albums highlighted the versatility of rap culture and its power to connect with listeners on a deeply personal and emotional level.

1. good kid, m.A.A.d city – Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar's sophomore LP loosely chronicled his experiences growing up in Compton, California. The coming-of-age story followed a young Lamar – or K. Dot, his former moniker -- as he navigated the harsh realities of his environment. The album’s vivid storytelling and intricate lyricism brought to life the struggles of peer pressure, gang violence, and the quest for identity. Interwoven with skits and voice messages from family and friends, the album showcased a cinematic display of survival, repentance, and ultimately, redemption.

2. Undun – The Roots

The Roots’ Undun told the tragic story of Redford Stephens, a fictional character who became entangled in a life of crime. The album's narrative unfolded in reverse chronological order, beginning with Stephens’ death and tracing back through the pivotal moments that led to his demise. Undun’s poignant lyrics and haunting production were packed with themes of existentialism, morality, and the socio-economic challenges that steer individuals toward destructive paths.

3. Prince Among Thieves – Prince Paul

This groundbreaking Hip Hopera told the gripping story of Tariq, an aspiring rapper. Tariq's dreams of making it big in the music industry led him to seek financial help from his friend, True, who drew him into the criminal underworld. As Tariq became entangled in illegal activities to fund his demo tape, the album took listeners through the moral dilemmas and perilous consequences of his choices. Featuring a stellar cast of guest appearances, each contribution added depth and realism to the storyline and made it a rich and immersive experience.

4. American Gangster – JAY-Z

JAY-Z's American Gangster was inspired by the film of the same name. It also served as a semi-autobiographical recounting of Hov's rise from the streets to becoming a rap mogul, mirroring the journey of Frank Lucas, the movie's main character. The album explored themes of ambition, power, and the gritty realities of the drug trade, and drew parallels between the artist's life and the character's story. Essentially, the overall concept of American Gangster was about the American dream and the pathways that one would take to achieve it.

5. Lupe Fiasco’s The Cool – Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco's The Cool was a concept that expanded upon a character previously introduced on Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor. The album revolved around Michael Young History, a deceased gangster who rose from the dead to haunt the streets of Chicago. Through a series of interconnected tracks, listeners also heard History's journey through the afterlife as he grappled with his past sins and sought to find peace in the underworld.

6. Disposable Arts – Masta Ace

The astounding Disposable Arts was centered around a young man, Ace, being released from prison after a five-year bid and looking to make the best of his second chance at life. To avoid recidivism, the Brooklynite enrolled in the Institute of Disposable Arts, where he took various courses based around Hip Hop and its history – all as his love interest continued to get caught up in the streets. After graduating, Ace launched his own label and management company. As the final track alluded to, Disposable Arts was meant to be Masta Ace’s final album at the time (a decision that his fans were more than happy he didn’t keep).

7. Madvillainy – Madvillain

The album's concept revolved around the enigmatic figure of Madvillain, a mysterious and elusive character (played by MF DOOM) who embodied the essence of underground Hip Hop. Through a kaleidoscope of offbeat samples, obscure references, and cryptic lyrics, the antihero navigated the complexities of the modern world with wit and irreverence. Madlib's unconventional production style further enhanced the album's mystique, blending jazz, funk, and avant-garde elements to create a sonic landscape that is as experimental as it is captivating.

8. Man On The Moon: The End Of Day – Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi’s debut album took listeners into his psyche and explored themes of loneliness, depression, and self-discovery. The resulting outcome was a surreal and introspective odyssey, as the Cleveland talent chronicled his struggles with mental health and quest for inner peace – all as Common served as the occasional narrator. Man On The Moon: The End Of Day was divided into five acts, each representing a different stage of Cudi's emotional and spiritual evolution.

9. Deltron 3030 – Deltron 3030

Del the Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala’s debut collaborative LP was a groundbreaking concept set in a dystopian future. The album followed Deltron Zero, a disillusioned and skilled hacker, as he rebeled against the oppressive corporate regime that dominated Earth. With Dan's inventive production and Del's sharp lyricism, Deltron 3030 painted a vivid picture of a society plagued by corruption, inequality, and technological control. The release was truly ahead of its time.

10. Twelve Reasons To Die – Ghostface Killah and Adrian Younge

Twelve Reasons To Die was a collaborative release based on a comic book series of the same name – one that was centered around revenge against 12 of the world’s most powerful crime lords. The album's story was set in Italy and was centered around Ghostface Killah’s character, an enforcer for the DeLuca crime family. After striking out on his own and falling in love with the kingpin’s daughter, he ended up being murdered by his former employers. His remains were melted in vinyl and pressed into a dozen LPs that, when played, resurrected Ghostface as a force of revenge incarnate.

11. Dr. Octagonecologyst – Dr. Octagon

One of many concept albums released by Kool Keith that defied conventional categorization. Dr. Octagonecologyst’s narrative revolved around the character of Dr. Octagon, an extraterrestrial time-traveling surgeon and gynecologist, who landed on Earth to wreak havoc and explore the boundaries of medical experimentation. Through Keith's vivid and oft-bizarre rhymes, listeners were taken on a mind-bending journey through a world where reality and fantasy intertwined. The album's production, crafted by Dan the Automator and DJ QBert, complemented the otherworldly themes with its eclectic blend of Hip Hop and electronic elements.

12. The Minstrel Show – Little Brother

The Minstrel Show served as a scathing critique of the entertainment industry and its portrayal of African American culture. Essentially, it was a satirical take by way of a fictional television channel – UBN, or U Black N**gas Network – that was akin to the minstrel shows of the past, where black performers were often caricatured and exploited for entertainment. Throughout, Little Brother tackled issues like racial stereotypes, commercialization, and the politics of representation, all over a soulful backdrop that harkened back to Hip Hop’s golden era.

13. A Piece Of Strange – CunninLynguists

Considered a turning point for the group, CunninLynguists' A Piece of Strange was a conceptual masterpiece that focused on the human condition and explored themes of love, loss, and existentialism. Released after Mr. SOS’s departure, the updated lineup – Deacon the Villain, Kno, and Natti – rapped about a man who grappled with inner demons and external struggles. Ultimately, the protagonist in question made a decision that was worth listening to the album’s conclusion to hear.

14. Bobby Digital In Stereo – RZA

RZA best explained the origin of his futuristic persona in an interview with the A.V. Club. “As Bobby Digital, I could use a character to describe some of the earlier days of my own life – partying, bulls**tting, going crazy, chasing women, [and] taking drugs,” he said. “It was a mixture of fiction and reality together to make a character I thought would be entertaining.” And that it was, as the album depicted Bobby Digital's transformation from street hustler to self-made hero as he battled inner demons, romantic entanglements, and external adversaries.

15. Black Trash: The Autobiography of Kirk Jones – Sticky Fingaz

Scripted like an actual movie, Black Trash: The Autobiography of Kirk Jones portrayed a fictionized version of Kirk Jones, also known as Onyx member Sticky Fingaz. On the album, he took on the role of a felon who was just released from prison and was struggling to come to terms with life outside jail in New York City. Through vivid storytelling and hard-hitting lyricism, Sticky Fingaz painted a portrait of a man grappling with the harsh realities of poverty, crime, and survival. Notably, he credited Dr. Dre will helping him come up with the album’s action-packed concept.

16. The College Dropout – Kanye West

While not as tightly structured as other concept albums, Kanye West used The College Dropout and its themes of higher education to tell his life story. Throughout, he rapped about his time in college and his struggles in the music industry before he finally became successful. Instead of following what was considered the usual Hip Hop approach, Kanye did things his own way by sharing his real feelings and experiences in his lyrics. He also tried new things regarding production by using clever samples and soulful sounds to create something fresh.

17. 4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

Based on a true story, 4 Your Eyez Only revolved around James McMillan Jr., who symbolized a slain friend of Cole’s and represented the struggles of many young Black men in America. Through poignant storytelling and introspective lyricism, the North Carolina emcee explored themes of love, loss, poverty, and injustice. The album gradually unfolded with personal anecdotes and social commentary that created a powerful and thought-provoking listening session.

18. The Unseen – Quasimoto

The Unseen was the debut album from Quasimoto, an interesting tag team of Madlib and his rapping alter ego, Lord Quas. According to the legendary producer, the album was composed and recorded in a short time following an extensive psychedelic mushroom trip. Regarding the music, Quas – an apparent satirical take on a gangsta rapper – was known for his high-pitched voice, which was easily distinguishable from Malib’s own when heard on the track. The world building for Quasimoto would continue with a second and equally appreciated body of work titled The Further Adventures of Lord Quas.

19. The Incredible True Story – Logic

Logic's The Incredible True Story was a concept album that blended science fiction and Hip Hop to tell a futuristic tale set in the distant future. The narrative followed characters Quentin Thomas, William Kai, and Thalia, who were on a journey through space aboard the ship Aquarius III, searching for a new planet called Paradise after Earth became uninhabitable. Throughout the album, Logic interweaved this storyline with introspective and motivational themes and reflected on his own life experiences and struggles.