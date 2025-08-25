Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yuki Chiba at the 88 Rising Head in the Clouds Festival in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If you’ve recently discovered Yuki Chiba through his fiery collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on “Mamushi,” you’ve only scratched the surface of his influence. Formerly known as KOHH, the Tokyo-born rapper has been a defining figure in Japanese Hip Hop for quite some time, shaping the scene with raw lyricism and an uncompromising sound. His music often carries the weight of his lived experiences, yet it also channels a hunger to connect with the world beyond Tokyo.

What makes Chiba stand out is his ability to blur boundaries. He’s as comfortable crafting uncompromising street anthems as he is stepping into unexpected global collaborations, making his catalog a mix of gritty storytelling and bold experimentation. That balance has earned him respect both at home and abroad, where fans recognize him as one of the first Japanese rappers to make serious waves internationally without watering down his identity.

For those who only know him through a recent co-sign, this list is a chance to dive into the harder cuts that define his artistry. Here are 13 songs and collaborations that showcase Yuki Chiba at his best — intense, versatile, and unafraid to carve out space for Japanese rap on the world stage.

1. Runaway (Remix) — Mariah Carey feat. Yuki Chiba

Mariah Carey’s Japan-exclusive “Runway (Remix)” let Yuki Chiba (then KOHH) trade verses with a global superstar. His braggadocious imagery — chains, champagne, and excess — cut through Carey’s uplifting vocals, creating a rare East-meets-West moment in pop/R&B and Hip Hop.

2. It G Ma — Keith Ape feat. Yuki Chiba, Loota, Okasian, and JayAllDay

Keith Ape’s “It G Ma” was the viral anthem that introduced much of the world to Asian trap, and Chiba stole the spotlight. His gritty verse and unforgettable “Arigatō” shout turned heads globally, cementing him as Japan’s breakout rap export.

3. Team Tomodachi (Remix) — Yuki Chiba feat. Will Smith

“Team Tomodachi” marked Yuki Chiba’s explosive return as a chant-heavy anthem that quickly went viral. Its infectious hook drew a wave of remixes (including one with Duke Deuce), but the biggest standout came when Will Smith hopped on, announcing it to millions and turning Chiba’s street anthem into a global crossover moment.

4. Maybach — Yuki Chiba and Murda Beatz

On “Maybach,” Yuki Chiba linked with Murda Beatz for a booming trap anthem built for arenas. With chants about Oji and relentless grind, his delivery rode Murda’s heavy production and showcased Chiba’s ability to merge Japanese rap with global hitmaking energy.

5. All In — Dumbfoundead and CA$HPASSION feat. Yuki Chiba

Dumbfoundead’s “All In” brought Chiba into a West Coast cypher led by The Stereotypes’ slick production. KOHH closed the track with a defiant Japanese verse, flexing luxury and resilience while seamlessly holding his own alongside international peers.

6. Hiroi Sekai — Relax Rekords feat. J $tash, Yuki Chiba and Young Sachi

“Hiroi Sekai” became one of Chiba’s early international flexes, mixing Tokyo nightlife snapshots with global ambitions. His verse stood out for its vivid imagery, balancing gritty realism with playful wordplay. A sequel, “Hiroi Sekai II,” kept the cross-cultural energy alive.

7. Chain Ga Utau — Yuki Chiba

Backed by Koshy and WondaGurl’s booming production, “Chain Ga Utau” found Yuki Chiba turning diamond-encrusted flexes into metaphor. He rapped about the literal weight of his jewelry, transforming luxury into both pain and pride, making the chain itself sing with experience.

8. Nikes (Magazine CD Version) — Frank Ocean feat. Yuki Chiba

Frank Ocean’s rare Blonde CD edition closed with Chiba’s verse — a haunting Japanese reflection on love, freedom, and fleeting connections. Though cut from the streaming release, it gave Chiba an unforgettable placement on one of modern R&B’s most important albums.

9. Shinpai Muyou — Yuki Chiba and VALORANT

Chiba’s “Shinpai Muyou” linked him with VALORANT for a bold gaming collaboration. Over Koshy’s pounding beat, he delivered a mantra of resilience (“no worries”), turning competitive energy into a motivational anthem that resonated with fans beyond Hip Hop.

10. Dirt Boys — Yuki Chiba feat. Dutch Montana and Loota

An anthem of grime and pride, “Dirt Boys” captured Chiba’s ethos in full: Unpolished, rebellious, and unapologetically real. With Loota and Dutch Montana, he turned street survival into celebration, proving that raw honesty can shine brighter than diamonds.

11. Omote — Yuki Chiba

On Star, “Omote” played like a flex turned confession. Chiba raps about chains so heavy they’re both status and burden, balancing champagne-soaked nights with self-awareness. The result is one of his sharpest reflections on fame’s glitter and weight. Also, be sure to check out the remix with Colombian star Feid.

12. Real Love — Yuki Chiba

On Kuchinashi, “Real Love” showed KOHH’s softer side, trading bravado for vulnerability. Over Riki’s mellow production, he rapped about commitment, growth, and leaving behind empty encounters. It was a rare love song that deepened his artistry beyond street anthems.

13. Buchiagari (Remix) — DJ RYOW feat. Yuki Chiba & OG Maco

“Buchiagari” positioned Chiba alongside Southern rap’s OG Maco (and frequent Tokyo collaborator Dutch Montana) under the turntables of DJ RYOW. This spotlight collision bridged scenes, giving Chiba first-hand exposure to U.S. rap energy while cementing his international co-sign.