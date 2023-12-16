Image Image Credit Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Caresha Brownlee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yung Miami, also known as Caresha, first burst onto the scene as one-half of the dynamic duo City Girls, capturing the essence of unapologetic Southern rap with her no-holds-barred lyrics and party girl vibes. Alongside JT, she turned City Girls into a movement, one that redefined the rules of the game for women in Hip Hop. But it wasn't just her music that made waves -- Caresha’s vibrant and unfiltered personality quickly made her a fan favorite both on and off the mic.

Her larger-than-life presence soon transcended the music world, leading to the creation of her show on REVOLT, “Caresha Please.” On the show, the star blends her signature bluntness and sexual freedom with playful charm while sitting down for unfiltered interviews with the hottest names in entertainment. It has become a must-watch, further cementing Caresha’s status as a force to be reckoned with in music and media. Check out these 13 interesting facts you should know about her.

1. Her middle name is Romeka

Caresha Romeka Brownlee is the fashionista’s given name, but somewhere along the way, she became known to the world as Yung Miami. Witnessing her transition from Caresha to Yung Miami has been nothing less than entertaining. Whether it’s the music or her talk show, her monikers carry a playful energy that perfectly match the woman behind them.

2. She became a mom at 19

At the tender age of 19, the emcee stepped into motherhood with the same fearlessness she brings to her music. Her firstborn, Jai, is no stranger to his mom’s fans and he even has his own. Balancing her rise in the rap game while raising a child, Caresha proved early on that she could handle anything life threw her way. Her journey as a young mother has been a significant part of her story, showing her strength and determination both on and off the stage.

3. Trina is her Godmother

Trina, the "Diamond Princess" herself, is more than just a mentor to Caresha -- she’s her Godmother. Caresha's mom, Keenya Young, grew up with Trina, sharing a close bond that lasted through the years. Their friendship naturally extended to the next generation, with Trina playing a significant role in Caresha’s life. This connection adds another layer to the young star’s story, linking her to Miami’s rich legacy of powerful women in Hip Hop.

4. She was left to care for her siblings without her mother's guidance at the beginning of her rap career

In 2017, Caresha found herself left to care for her siblings and young son after her mom was sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run incident in 2009. The responsibility of holding her family together fell on her shoulders at a time when she was just beginning to find her footing in the music industry. Despite the overwhelming challenges, Caresha's resilience and determination only grew stronger, fueling her rise to success.

5. The Caresha Please premiere broke viewership records

When “Caresha Please” premiered in 2022, it made an immediate impact, attracting nearly 2 million viewers within the first 24 hours. The episode's swift success broke viewership records, establishing a new standard for digital talk shows. This explosive debut underscored the young entrepreneur’s growing influence and the anticipation around her latest project. “Caresha Please” quickly became more than just another show -- it solidified its place as a significant force in pop culture.

6. She learned her “city girl” ways from her mom

Caresha's "city girl" code is deeply rooted in the wisdom her mother imparted. In an interview, she revealed that her mom always advised her, "Don’t talk to no man who can’t do nothing for you," a mantra that shaped her approach to relationships and self-worth. This guidance laid the foundation for her fearless persona and unapologetic attitude. It is obvious that the values her mother instilled in her continue to influence her both personally and professionally.

7. The “Yams Era” pays homage to Miami and its old nickname

Caresha’s "Yams Era" pays tribute to the vibrant culture of old Miami, a city once affectionately known as "the Yams." This era captures the fun and freedom that characterized Miami's lively past, reflecting a time when the city was synonymous with joy and unrestrained expression. By channeling the essence of this spirited period, Caresha brings a fresh twist to Miami’s rich cultural legacy. The "Yams Era" blends nostalgic references with her own dynamic style, celebrating a beloved chapter in the city’s history.

8. Caresha’s goals for her 30s are to be wise and be a more present mom

On TikTok, she transparently shared that one of her key goals for her 30s is to be a more present and engaged mother. The proud matriarch also aims to embrace wisdom and personal growth, reflecting on how she wants to evolve as a woman. These aspirations highlight her commitment to balancing her dynamic career with deepening her role in her family's life. As she navigates this new decade, Caresha is focused on nurturing both her personal and professional growth.

9. Her birthday goodie bags included pregnancy tests

For her 30th birthday, Caresha’s goodie bags were a mix of practical and playful, featuring items like pregnancy tests, deodorant, makeup wipes, painkillers, and a hair scarf. The eclectic selection added a humorous touch to her celebration, blending essential daily needs with a wink. The thoughtful assortment highlighted Caresha's down-to-earth personality and sense of fun, making her milestone birthday all the more memorable. It was a unique way to celebrate and keep things real with her guests.

10. City Girls served as co-executive producers of Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t”

“Rap Sh!t,” created by Issa Rae, was loosely based on the City Girls' journey of breaking into the music industry. The show captured the essence of their experiences, portraying the highs and lows with a blend of authenticity and flair. Through its narrative, “Rap Sh!t” mirrored the duo’s real-life hustle, ambition, and the challenges they faced on their path to success. This connection added a personal touch to the show, resonating with fans who followed the City Girls' dynamic rise.

11. Caresha used to go to Trick Daddy’s house for pool parties before the fame

Before rising to fame, Caresha would frequently visit Trick Daddy’s house for pool parties, a testament to her deep Miami roots. Her mother’s close connections with local rap legends Trick Daddy and Trina meant that such gatherings were simply part of their regular weekend routine. These pool parties were more than just social events; they were a slice of the vibrant, community-centered culture that shaped her early years. This backdrop of local celebrity and close-knit relationships laid the foundation for her journey into the spotlight.

12. She has a writing credit and an uncredited appearance on Drake’s hit “In My Feelings”

Both Caresha and JT originally recorded verses for Drake's track "In My Feelings," but they were ultimately left out of the final mix. Despite this, clips of their verses still lingered within the track, giving a nod to their involvement. Caresha and JT also earned writing credit for the song. This behind-the-scenes detail highlighted their influence on the track, even if their full verses didn't make the final cut.

13. Caresha is Opa-Locka’s finest

Caresha hails from Opa-Locka, a place known for its tough environment and challenges. Despite the hardships of her hometown, she maintained a positive outlook and a sense of confidence about her future. Her enduring popularity and unshakable belief in her potential helped propel her beyond the struggles of Dade County. The Grammy-nominated artist’s story is an example of resilience and determination to carve out a successful life no matter what.