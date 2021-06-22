Image Image Credit Christian Petersen / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Sha’Carri Richardson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sha'Carri Richardson has been making waves in track and field with her unmatched speed and fearless attitude. Known for her resilience, she took home gold in the 100 meters at the World Championships. Her achievement was a powerful statement, especially after being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics following a positive test for cannabis in 2021. Rather than let that moment define her, Richardson returned with a renewed focus and determination, solidifying her place on the global stage.

Beyond her athletic achievements, the Gold Medal Olympian’s vibrant personality shines through her ever-changing hair and long acrylic nails. Whether she’s sporting fiery red curls or neon green braids, she ensures all eyes are on her while dominating the track. Her bold style and unapologetic confidence have made her a standout athlete and cultural icon, redefining what it means to be a champion. Here are some interesting facts you should know about Richardson.

1. She broke two U20 world records in one day

In 2019, she set two U20 world records in a single day at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships. Richardson started by winning the 100 meters with a time of 10.75 seconds, shattering Marlies Göhr's 42-year-old record. Then, despite a close second-place finish in the 200 meters, her time of 22.17 seconds surpassed Allyson Felix's mark from the 2004 Athens Olympics. This performance simultaneously showcased her raw talent and signaled the arrival of a new woman to watch in track and field.

2. She is Texas-bred

Richardson first made waves as a standout sprinter at David W. Carter High School in Dallas, Texas. There, the world began to see her exceptional speed and competitive drive, setting the stage for her future success. Growing up in a state known for producing top-tier athletes, she quickly became a rising star, carrying her Texas pride on her global ascent. Her Southern roots continue to shape her bold and unapologetic presence on and off the track.

3. She studied at Louisiana State University for one year before going pro

In 2018, the queen of speed made an immediate impact as one of Louisiana State University’s top track stars. She dropped the audience’s jaws at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships with the second-best one-day double ever recorded by a female athlete. After just one year with the LSU Tigers, Richardson made the leap to the professional circuit in 2019, marking the beginning of her impressive career.

4. She named Flo-Jo as her inspiration to bring Black girl magic to the track

The famed athlete looks to Florence Griffith Joyner as the key inspiration in her approach to track and field. Flo-Jo’s signature long nails and eye-catching hairstyles set a new precedent for combining athletic skill with personal style. Richardson has embraced this legacy, flaunting her iconic long acrylic nails and bold hair choices during competitions. By channeling Flo-Jo’s trailblazing spirit, the decorated sprinter continues to bring a touch of Black girl magic and individuality to the track.

5. In 2023, a track in South Dallas was named after her

The track at John Kincaide Stadium in South Dallas, where Richardson first made her mark, has been renamed the Sha'Carri Richardson Track. The honor followed a unanimous decision by the Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees in November 2023. Additionally, the City of Dallas designated Nov. 10 as Sha'Carri Richardson Day to celebrate her achievements and roots in the community where her journey began.

6. Her grandmother and aunt raised her

After her biological mother left when she was a young child, Richardson’s grandparents stepped in as her primary caregivers. Despite their loving support, the young talent grappled with the emotional challenges of her mother's absence, including self-doubt and a fear of abandonment. However, her aunt and grandmother’s steadfast reassurance and presence played a crucial role in helping her overcome these struggles. They helped shift Richardson’s mindset towards confidence and resilience.

7. She is a five-time State Champion

The Olympic gold medalist graduated from Carter High School in 2018 as a track star, securing a total of five individual state championships — three titles in the 100 meters and two in the 200 meters. In addition to her individual successes, she also earned two gold medals in the 4x100 relay and contributed to two team titles with the school. Her exceptional performance earned her the title of The Dallas Morning News’ Girls Track Athlete of the Year in 2017.

8. She considers her high school coach her godmother

Despite being a professional athlete nowadays, Richardson maintains a strong bond with Lauren Cross, the girls' track coach at Carter High School. Their relationship is so close that she considers Cross her "godmother," highlighting the deep and enduring connection they share beyond the track.

Richardson recently landed a significant five-year, $20 million endorsement deal with Nike, solidifying her position as a leading athlete in the sport. She is also the face of Nike's high-fashion collaboration with Jacquemus, blending her distinctive style with cutting-edge fashion. Her partnership with the brand underscores her impact on the track and influence in the world of high fashion.

10. She won the 100 meters title in the 2023 World Championships with a record time

The record-breaking athlete has established herself as the fastest woman in the world by clinching the women's 100-meter title at the 2023 Track and Field World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She achieved this remarkable feat with a time of 10.65 seconds, proving her dominance in sprinting. This victory cements her position and legacy as a leading force in track and field.

11. She identifies as bisexual

Richardson proudly identifies as bisexual and openly embraces her sexuality. After winning the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to her girlfriend, acknowledging her role in picking out her distinctive hair color. The Dallas native later confirmed on Twitter that her family is aware of her bisexuality and shared a tweet from her girlfriend, noting that they "fry anything they can get their hands on" in Texas.

12. She won two medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Olympian departed Paris with two medals to her name: gold in the women's 4x100 meters relay and silver in the women's 100-meter dash. This achievement highlights her exceptional sprinting skills and proves that being delayed does not mean being denied. Her impressive performance is a testament to her resilience and determination to win by any means necessary!

13. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall

Though this track and field diva may be small — standing at just 5 feet 1 inch tall — she's faster than lightning. Her legs might not be long, but she can easily zoom past you in a race. With a burst of speed and a big heart, Richardson proves that dynamite comes in small packages.