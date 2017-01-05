Image Image Credit Rich Fury / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

When it comes to romance, most couples are satisfied with sticking to the basics like going on movie dates, trying out new restaurants and jet-setting to exotic destinations. But for a select group of love birds, their idea of quality time includes co-writing lyrics, hitting the recording booth and sharing the mic.

These companions aren’t content with just dating; they also enjoy collaborating creatively. Whether they’re a rapper-singer duo blending love songs with raw lyricism, a pair of harmonizing vocalists crafting sultry music to entice listeners or even two rappers who utilize gritty wordplay to boast about their significant other, the chemistry exuded is both undeniable and unmatched.

In a world where romance and music merge quite often, these couples stand out for their ability to mix business with pleasure, often resulting in timeless records. Tune in below.

1. Beyoncé and JAY-Z

Hollywood’s most respected and powerful musical union, Bey and JAY, have no problem stepping in the booth together. Their collaborations followed shortly after they began dating, at which point the two delivered songs like “‘03 Bonnie & Clyde ” and “Crazy In Love.”

Since then, the duo has seamlessly blended passionate vocals about love with hard-hitting verses regarding prestige, further solidifying them as the perfect example of Black romance and success. Many of their joint records bodied the charts -- like “Drunk In Love” and “Déjà Vu,” which both made the Top 10 of the Billboard’s Hot 100.

2. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

In 2013, Jhené Aiko lent her voice to Big Sean on the song “Beware,” which went on to become certified triple platinum.

Fast forward three years, Twenty88 was released, and it deeply resonated with listeners. Aiko’s ethereal melodies combined perfectly with Sean’s intimate and soulful rhymes. Together, the two discussed themes of heartbreak and spirituality on smooth, laid-back beats, creating hits like “Déjà Vu” and “On The Way.”

3. Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill

When “All Eyes on You" dropped, it further confirmed Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s relationship in 2015 and became every couple’s anthem. The Philly rapper rhymed about finally securing the woman of his dreams while Onika recited bars that dared outsiders to try and hinder their relationship.

The now-exes released another love record that year; “Bad For You” told the story of two obstinate individuals who desperately tried to hide their feelings for one another but ultimately gave into them, letting their emotions take over.

4. Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset’s musical relationship began in 2016 with their record “Lick,” which appeared on the former’s project Gangsta B**ch Music, Vol. 2.

Soon after, in 2017, Offset proposed to Cardi. Following their engagement, the dynamic duo remained relevant in more ways than one by dropping hit after hit. “MotorSport” and "Clout” effortlessly showcased the couple’s chemistry, reflecting both their passion for Hip Hop music and their unapologetic personalities. They would go on to release more fan-favorite tracks together, such as “Freaky,” and “Jealousy.”

5. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz tied the knot in 2010 after dating for two years. Together, they are the perfect fusion of R&B, Hip Hop and soul. Their single "International Party” is an upbeat record that showcases Keys and Swizz’s vast versatility. Their collabs don’t only include sharing vocals on songs -- Swizz also put on his producer hat to contribute to Keys’ discography. He also helped create “New Day,” an inspiring track that encourages listeners to remain optimistic in life.

6. Jordin Sparks and Jason Derulo

From 2011 to 2014, Sparks and Derulo were in a relationship. Though Sparks possessed R&B qualities and Derulo was more in tune with pop, that didn’t stop them from creating magic together.

While they’re both extremely talented individually, their records “Vertigo" and "Up & Go" unlocked another element of their skills. The slow-paced songs featured heartfelt lyrics about romance, resilience and developing personal connections with their partners.

7. Ciara and Future

Ciara and Future had everyone in a chokehold in the early 2010s. CiCi’s “Body Party" music video featured the Atlanta rapper, and millions of viewers became mesmerized by their chemistry on camera.

Even after their split in 2014, their songs “Turn on The Lights (Remix)” and "Anytime” were still popular. The love-stricken records were the perfect merger of trap music and nostalgic R&B that created a sonic experience that was rare amongst other musicians at the time.

8. Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo

Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo were artists on the rise during the time of their relationship in 2019, but that didn’t stop them from creating one of the hottest rump-shaking songs that year.

“All Dat” was a raunchy record that greatly displayed both rappers’ strong suits. Meg, known for her confidence and bodacious body, sprinkled lyrics about hypnotizing men on the bass-thumping beat. And Moneybagg, praised for his transparency and relatability, bragged about his status.

9. Erykah Badu and André 3000

Erykah Badu and André 3000 dated in the ’90s and welcomed their son, Seven Benjamin, in 1997.

There's no denying the bond that the two shared when music was involved. Together, they sounded like pure poetry. With neo-soul and Hip Hop backgrounds, the two provided emotional depth and vulnerability.

The now-exes delivered the record “Hello,” which reflected on the romance of two lovers who had been apart for some time. Badu also joined André’s group, Outkast, on “Humble Mumble,” a fast-paced record that explored spirituality and personal growth.

10. Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

When two of the most electrifying and polished acts in music became a couple, there was no limit to the heights they could reach in the industry. Of course, the pair quickly rose to stardom and received dozens of accolades with their solo careers, and they came together on occasion to share the spotlight. “Something In Common,” which was released in 1992, was a fun, summertime record that expanded on finding, keeping and treasuring true love. On “My Love,” the couple bragged about their admiration for each other, giving fans insight into how deeply involved they were.

11. Christina Milian and Lil Wayne

Christina Milian and Lil Wayne started dating in 2014, according to Us Weekly. And while Milian was infamous for acting, music was still an interest of hers and Weezy had no problem pouring into that. In 2015, she provided the hook for Wayne on his version of “Drunk In Love.” The rapper returned the favor by adding a verse on the singer’s upbeat R&B jam “Do It.”

12. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

RiRi and Rocky, often referred to as music’s most fashionable couple, welcomed their first child, RZA, together in May 2022 and their second child, Riot, in August 2023.

However, years before they became parents, the two were connected by their talents. In 2012, the Harlem native hopped on Rihanna’s remix to “Cockiness (Love It).” Their charisma shined on the bold record about exuding confidence and being seductive.

While their collaborations aren’t extensive, they have also made appearances in each other’s music videos such as “Fashion Killa” and “D.M.B.”

13. Lil’ Kim and The Notorious B.I.G.

Known for being two of New York’s rawest emcees, when Lil’ Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. hopped on a track together, the vibe could not be contained. In fact, their musical legacy transcended time and still has an influence.

Records like “Get Money” and “Crush On You” became instant hits in the ‘90s because of their lively melodies and the hardcore raps provided by each lyricist. Kim and the late Biggie’s likability stemmed from their uncompromising attitudes and authentic representation of New York City.