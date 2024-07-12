Image Image Credit CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Celebrity impressions of Black icons is an art form that captures the essence of legendary, influential figures. From classic shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “In Living Color” to today’s social media sensations, these impersonations give life to the unique personalities of our favorite stars. The best impressionists don’t just nail the voice; they get down the swagger, facial expressions and everything that makes each celebrity unforgettable.

These impressions have become a way to pay tribute to cultural icons, blending humor with respect for the larger-than-life personalities we know and love. Whether these impersonations capture a musician’s magnetic stage presence or a politician’s distinct speech pattern, each performance brings a mix of familiarity and fresh creativity. Comedians and actors use impressions to connect with audiences, reminding us why these figures are so compelling while also adding comical elements to make light of our shared experiences. With today’s platforms making it easier for these performances to go viral, it’s clear they continue to be an essential part of celebrating Black excellence in pop culture.

1. Denzel Washington

If you’re doing Denzel Washington, it’s all about his laser-focused stare, strategic pauses and commanding voice. Jay Pharoah’s impression is the gold standard, capturing Washington’s rhythm and the way he makes every line sound like Shakespeare. You can’t forget the film producer’s little head nods and the signature smile he uses to flex his charm. A well-done Washington impression is all about tapping into the blend of intensity and charisma that makes him unforgettable.

2. JAY-Z

You want to sound like Hov? Start with a laid-back, smooth Brooklyn tone, and don’t forget his iconic “huh” ad-libs. Affion Crockett often nails JAY-Z’s conversational style, slipping effortlessly between business mogul cool and rap god vibes. The North Carolina comedian gets the rapper’s head bob and subtle smirk down, making it clear that JAY-Z is the GOAT. An impersonation that mixes swag and smarts will truly capture how the Roc Nation giant embodies the art of effortless success.

3. Barack Obama

Getting Barack Obama right is about precision. It takes some care to nail the particularity of his thoughtful, steady cadence and his legendary pauses that keep you hanging on every word. Keegan-Michael Key and Fred Armisen have both made waves with their takes, balancing the former president’s professorial poise with his down-to-earth humor. Obama’s speeches are full of those classic hand gestures and his calm, reassuring smile, making him both presidential and approachable. Plus, don’t forget the “Let me be clear” phrase that’s become the staple of an Obama impression.

4. Kamala Harris

Maya Rudolph kills it as Kamala Harris, bringing out her warm laugh, wide smile and relatable energy to the “Saturday Night Live” stage. She captures Harris' way of making serious points while staying personable, using hand gestures and a genuine laugh to connect with people. Rudolph's impression of the vice president works because it mixes her groundbreaking political status with her conversational, every-woman appeal. To pull off a Harris impression, it’s all about showing how she commands a room while making it feel intimate.

5. Prince

Prince impressions need a soft voice, piercing eyes and a mix of mystery and grace. Dave Chappelle’s legendary “Chappelle’s Show” sketch captured the “Purple Rain” legend’s voice and aura — from his sly glances to his playful, untouchable genius. It’s all about honoring his fashion sense and delicate confidence, showing how Prince was both enigmatic and undeniably captivating.

6. Whitney Houston

Impersonations of Whitney Houston demand a diva-like presence and electric energy. Debra Wilson from “Mad TV” gave the decorated singer that over-the-top liveliness, mimicking her powerful voice and infectious laugh. You need to nail her vocal runs, undeniable command of the stage and the way she lit up any room. Houston was fierce and vulnerable, and a great impression captures her at full, joyful volume.

7. Mike Tyson

The balance between Mike Tyson’s wide-eyed look and surprising softness makes him one of the most complex characters to imitate. Jamie Foxx does the legendary boxer best, mastering his animated expressions and playful humor, even when discussing intimidating subjects. Foxx finds the humor in how Tyson’s ferociousness in the ring contrasts with his personality outside of it. Impersonations of the Hall of Famer should lean into his high-pitched lisp and mix in his tough exterior with an unexpectedly gentle voice.

8. Michael Jackson

A good Michael Jackson impression hits his whispery, breathy voice and signature vocal phrases like “hee-hee.” Chris Tucker’s got it locked down, capturing Jackson’s shy demeanor off-stage and controlled intensity when he performed. The King of Pop’s dance moves are also crucial, because even when he’s still, MJ always seems ready to moonwalk. It’s about channeling Jackson's ethereal presence that could make an arena feel like a private concert.

9. Maya Angelou

The late Maya Angelou had a voice that dripped wisdom and a cadence that felt poetic even in regular conversation. David Alan Grier’s impression of her captures the acclaimed author’s slow, deliberate speech, which makes every word feel like a lesson. Angelou’s aura demands respect, and a great impersonation brings out the power of her storytelling. It’s less about comedy and more about paying homage to her regal, lyrical energy.

10. Eddie Murphy

Impressions of Eddie Murphy are legendary because he’s so animated, but Pharoah has perfected the Brooklyn native’s high-pitched laugh and fast-talking style. To get Murphy, it’s about nailing his big expressions and the way he shifts between characters — almost like a one-man show. From Beverly Hills Cop to Coming to America, Murphy's has a unique energy. Impersonators have to bring that same intensity and make people feel like they’re watching a comedy master at work.

11. Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart impersonations thrive on high energy and rapid-fire delivery, mimicking the way he goes from brash confidence to comical panic. Pharoah captures the Emmy-nominated actor’s over-the-top expressions in which his eyebrows do half the talking. The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member’s jokes are funny, but his physical comedy and wild hand movements take it to the next level. Doing a Hart impression requires channeling an unstoppable ball of hilarious energy.