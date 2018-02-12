Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images, Cassidy Sparrow/Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt E-40, Jadakiss, and Ludacris Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

There are countless examples of rappers who use questions throughout their songs as a rhetorical device to engage listeners, provoke thought, or emphasize certain points. What tends to be much less frequent is when the entire concept of the song is essentially a lesson in interrogation -- whether it be an artist openly inviting the listener with thought-provoking inquiries or that very same talent engaging in a conceptual exchange with another person or character.

One well-known example of this style comes from Jadakiss, who is particularly famous for his line of questioning on "Why." From the 9/11 tragedy to Arnold Schwarzenegger's political career, the LOX emcee gave his fans plenty to reflect on. Another example from fellow New Yorker 50 Cent switches the idea by asking his love interest on wax a series of “21 Questions” in order to understand her level of loyalty in the event of dark times.

Either way, this interrogative approach can be particularly effective when it comes to challenging listeners' perspectives. By posing questions rather than making statements, these rappers invited their audience to think critically and form their own opinions. Below, check out REVOLT's list of 11 songs that accomplish this in exceptional fashion.

1. 21 Questions by 50 Cent

The Nate Dogg-assisted "21 Questions" was a standout from 50 Cent's debut LP, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Offering a softer, more romantic approach than the G-Unit boss’ usual fare, the song's structure revolved around a series of hypothetical questions posed to a presumed girlfriend. These questions ranged from lighthearted scenarios to more serious situations, all aimed at gauging the strength of their bond. The repetitive nature of the questioning, combined with Nate Dogg's melodic hook, ultimately creates a catchy and memorable track that topped the Billboard Hot 100.

2. Ha by Juvenile

While these bars might walk the line between question and declaration, this list will lean toward the former for the sake of this list. "Ha,” a breakout single from Juvenile’s 400 Degreez, was immediately notable for its unique structure and delivery, which was built almost entirely around a series of statements (or questions) that end with the iconic titular exclamation. Lyrically, the Mannie Fresh-produced offering painted a vivid picture of life in New Orleans.

3. Why by Jadakiss

"Why” is easily one of Jadakiss's most iconic tracks. The song, produced by Havoc of Mobb Deep, saw the Yonkers, NY star posing numerous pointed inquiries about social issues, politics, pop culture, and the music industry (and, of course, himself). These questions ranged from serious – and oft-controversial – examinations of systemic problems to more lighthearted cultural observations, all delivered with Jadakiss's distinctive raspy voice and sharp wit.

There was also a remix of "Why" that expanded on the original concept and featured additional verses from Common, Nas, Styles P, and Anthony Hamilton. This version amplified the song's impact with a wealth of other questions about religion, Osama bin Laden, and a certain halftime show that left Janet Jackson in the hot seat.

4. Rollout (My Business) by Ludacris

"Rollout (My Business)" is a standout track from Ludacris' Word of Mouf, that mixes invasive questions that Ludacris poses to his critics and overly curious fans with some in-your-face responses. These questions, delivered with the Atlanta-based star’s characteristic wit and rapid-fire flow, addressed various aspects of his personal life and career that he felt were inappropriately scrutinized by the public and media. The track's production, handled by Timbaland, featured a distinctive, bouncy beat that complemented Ludacris's energetic delivery. All-in-all: Stay out of his business!

5. Questions by Trouble

Trouble managed to earn respect and ruffle some feathers with this one. The track, taken from December 17th, saw the late emcee asking about several figures within the rap industry, with some not being cast in the best light due to viral rumors and publicized issues. Whether good or bad, artists like Lil Scrappy, Yung Joc, Gorilla Zoe, Rick Ross, 50 Cent, T.I., Soulja Boy, and even Trouble’s Duct Tape labelmate Alley Boy were name-checked on the hard-hitting classic.

6. Why by Supaman

For some background, Christian Parrish Takes the Gun – professionally known as Supaman – is a Native American rapper from Montana. He's known for blending traditional Native American elements with modern Hip Hop and often performs in his traditional fancy dance outfit. This was certainly the case with “Why,” which saw the MTV Video Music Award winner putting his culture on full display while asking questions about the various struggles of life. The song can be found on Supaman’s Illuminatives project.

7. I Got a Man by Positive K

"I Got A Man" is a classic Hip Hop cut that stood out for its clever use of a back-and-forth dialogue format, essentially structured as a series of questions and responses between a man (played by Positive K) attempting to court a woman (also voiced by Positive K, pitching up his voice). This conversational style created a unique narrative flow, with the male character persistently trying to win over the female character despite her repeated assertions that she already has a partner. "I Got A Man" became Positive K's biggest hit, reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

8. Choices (Yup) by E-40

"Choices (Yup)" is a notable track by Bay Area rap legend E-40, released as part of Sharp On All 4 Corners: Corner 1. The song's structure was built entirely around a series of yes/no questions that covered a wide range of topics, from 40 Water’s personal life and career to broader social issues, all while showcasing his trademark wordplay and delivery.

The song's popularity led to several remixes, including one tailor-made for the Golden State Warriors. Other remixes featured a wealth of artists – Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Migos, 50 Cent, and more – adding their own verses while maintaining the original question-and-answer format.

9. The Questions by Common

"The Questions" is a thought-provoking track from Common's Like Water for Chocolate. Produced by the late J Dilla and James Poyser, it featured a mellow, jazz-influenced beat that perfectly complemented Common's philosophical and existential questions posed to himself and his listeners. The song also came with an assist from Mos Def (now known as Yasiin Bey), who added another layer of depth to the track. Themes throughout included sex, wealth, government suppression, and the nature of Hip Hop itself.

10. American Tterroristt by RXKNephew

"American Tterroristt" is a notable single that exemplified RXKNephew’s unique and unorthodox approach to Hip Hop. For a whopping nine minutes, the Rochester, NY talent delivered a stream-of-consciousness rap style that touched on a wide array of topics, ranging from personal experiences and societal observations to conspiracy theories and political commentary. The content was provocative and controversial, mixing humor, paranoia, and social critique in a way that's distinct to the artist. Definitely the kind of track a listener might have to rewind a few times.

11. Pillow Talking by Lil Dicky

A truly hilarious approach to the rap questionnaire format. “Pillow Talking,” taken from Professional Rapper, was notable for its unique concept – a post-coital conversation between Lil Dicky and a one-night stand. Throughout the nearly 11-minute song, Dicky uses a series of questions and responses to explore topics like the existence of aliens, the nature of God, and evolution. The Tony Yacenda-directed music video for "Pillow Talking” was equally ambitious and – as REVOLT previously revealed – cost the Pennsylvania talent $700,000 to produce.