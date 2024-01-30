Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Dogs are known to be “man’s best friend,” which also applies to celebrities. Stars like rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actress Zendaya love their pets so much that they made social media accounts for them. These high-profile animals show off their looks and luxurious life in the entertainment industry. These “fur kids'' don't just have social media; they have a pretty big following of fans who admire their every move. Whether you have a dog, cat, or hamster, spotlighting your fur baby is a great way to show the world how much you care.

If you were wondering which famous pup was worth following, REVOLT has gathered a few notable pets that deserve to be on your list. Check out 10 celebrity pets that belong to some of your favorite stars below.

1. Foe (Megan Thee Stallion)

The official “Hot Girl,” aka rapper Megan Thee Stallion, does not play about the love she has for her fur son, Foe Thee Frenchie. This French bulldog has a following of 538K and recently became a dad of three puppies in June. Fans have seen the furry star appear on the "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and an Amazon Prime Day commercial ad. Foe has a merch collection available for other pets and owners to have a “hot dog summer.”

2. Tinkerbell (Paris Hilton)

The reality TV star Paris Hilton has always been an animal lover. She has had multiple dogs over the years, including her beloved chihuahua Tinkerbell, who would travel with her everywhere she went. According to Hola, Hilton has owned over 10 dogs throughout the years. While the dogs seem petite, you can see on social media they have huge personalities. They are “sliving” in the spa or enjoying the luxurious outdoors by the pool. Hilton loves her pets so much that she created a pet collection line called Moshiqa. This collection features pet clothing, carriers, leashes, harnesses, and more. With a 108K following, these pets are living the sweet life.

3. Noon (Zendaya)

The amazing actress and singer Zendaya is not shy about her beloved pooch, Noon Coleman. Noon turned eight in 2023 but is keeping up with the younger dogs, traveling with his mom and human friends. Noon was nominated in the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Celebrity Pet. With a 33.7K following, you can check out all the snuggles this dog gets from the Challengers star and see Noon live a life many dogs dream about.

4. Diana (Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

This Hollywood couple has three dogs that keep their already lively lives even more exciting. Singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra first welcomed Diana to the family. Diana is a little older now but has embraced her little fur brothers, Gino and Panda, into the crew. They both keep her on her toes. Diana, Gino, and Panda enjoy their days lounging around, play fighting, and being spoiled by their human mom and dad. Even though it has been a while since the accounts have been more active, altogether they have 202K followers of loyal fans keeping up with whatever adventure awaits them.

5. Champ (Mark Wahlberg)

The Jonas’ are not the only ones who are dedicated to putting a spotlight on each of their fur babies. Actor Mark Wahlberg also has separate social media accounts for his adorable dogs. Champ, Lola, Penny, and Jojo all run as a pack and enjoy their family time. Champ is the oldest, with 82.6K followers, and has appeared on the reality TV show “Wahl Street” starring Wahlberg himself. You can check out all four pups enjoying the outdoors, celebrating holidays, and more.

6. Neville (Marc Jacobs)

Whether it is fashion or his beloved son with four legs, fashion designer Marc Jacobs has given the world all things Neville Jacobs since 2013. Nevill has lived a fabulous life, from walks in the park to stylish photo shoots. Neville even had his cover debut for Paper Magazine’s winter 2015 issue. While Neville continues to serve looks and set fashion friends for dogs alike, Marc Jacobs has also partnered with The Sato Project in honor of his loving dog Neville. The Sato Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico. So, following Neville will be entertaining and bring more awareness to organizations doing the work to protect animals as much as possible.

7. Kane (Trey Songz)

R&B singer Trey Songz’s dog, Kane, first stepped on the scene in 2016. He started with making an appearance in the “To Whom It May Concern” music video and has traveled the world ever since. You can see making great human friends such as Khloe Kardashian, Fabolous, and Chris Brown. Whether on stage touring or on the next video shoot, Kane is a French bulldog you must catch up with. With 26K followers on Instagram, Kane also uses TikTok to share his fun journey as a “pupstar.”

8. Tyson (Jennifer Lopez)

As an initial gift for her son, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez brought Tyson to the family. Originally, Tyson didn’t have a proper name. But thanks to loyal fans, the votes were in, and his dad, Max, agreed to Tyson. With 22K followers, you can watch Tyson being his playful self, sightseeing in nature, and taking much-needed naps. While Tyson does have an older fur sister, this goldendoodle steals the show every time.

9. Oskie (Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber)

The “Peaches” singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, adopted a sweet pup named Oskie in 2019. With such a precious face, Oskie stole the hearts of 770K followers on social media. Oskie is not a typical dog. He shows off his dance moves, facilitated by his mom, to hits by artists like Ariana Grande and Swae Lee. Oskie also has a cat sister, who loves to lounge around together. Oskie loves napping and snuggles with his human parents. Oskie is living the good life.

10. Link (Kid Fury)

Link Ocarina Ivy is the lovely yorkie belonging to comedian, writer, and co-host of “The Read” podcast Kid Fury. Link made her grand entrance to the world in 2017 and has been showing her pretty looks ever since. With a hilarious dad, Link is seen to have catchy captions that only fit her “bad and bougie” personality. Link is a dog that you definitely want to tap into.