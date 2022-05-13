Meet Joseph Kitonga, founder of Vitable Health

/ 05.13.2022
Joseph Kitonga dropped out of college and founded Vitable Health, which gives home health workers and others a primary care-based health insurance plan with virtual and at-home visits with no co-pays or deductibles.
Diddy details what to expect at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
This “REVOLT Black News” segment features a sit-down interview with our Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs, ...
Met Gala 2022, new music and Lil Baby -- The best in Black entertainment | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Kennedy chronicles the 2022 Met Gala, as the best in Black excellence in music film ...
King Randall is helping Black boys grow up to be the best men possible | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
King Randall is a 22-year-old native of Albany, Georgia. Seeing a need to enhance the ...
Damon Lamar Reed's Still Searching Project fights for Black women & girls | 'REVOLT BLACK NEWS Weekly'
Artist and muralist Damon Lamar Reed is spreading awareness on missing Black girls and women with ...