PartyNextDoor shares ‘PartyMobile’ tracklist

PartyNextDoor’s PartyMobile album is almost upon us. The long-awaited project is due to drop tonight at midnight (March 26). Ahead of its highly anticipated release, PND has now shared the PartyMobile tracklist on Instagram.

“TRACKLIST... ALBUM OUT TONIGHT!” he wrote on Thursday (March 26).

While PartyMobile will include the expected Drake-assisted “Loyal,” “The News,” “Split Decision” and Bad Bunny’s “Loyal (Remix),” one song has given fans pause. Track No. 10 — called “Believe It” — is rumored to be a collaboration between the OVO crooner and Rihanna.

According to Complex, a snippet from “Believe It” was first previewed in 2019 on Snapchat. Earlier today (March 26), PND again offered a first listen of the track on his Snapchat, which featured Rihanna’s vocals. The Chart Data Twitter account has also announced the forthcoming collaboration, writing, “New [PartyNextDoor] and [Rihanna] single will impact US urban and rhythmic radio next week, out tonight.”

New @partynextdoor and @rihanna single will impact US urban and rhythmic radio next week, out tonight. — chart data (@chartdata) March 26, 2020

Ri Ri and PND last worked together for her 2016 singles “Work” and “Sex With Me,” as well as on DJ Khaled’s 2017 hit, “Wild Thoughts.”

If Rihanna makes an appearance on PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It,” the track will mark her first release since Drake and N.E.R.D.’s 2018 “Lemon” remix and her 2016 album, ANTI. Fans have been waiting semi-patiently as the “Umbrella” singer readies her follow-up LP, affectionally coined R9.

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna revealed she’s been inspired by the sounds of reggae for her upcoming album.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” she said. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves.”

See the reportedly previewed snippet of “Believe It” below.