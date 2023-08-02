Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Theo Wargo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Zendaya Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Friday (Jan. 3), W Magazine published a new feature with actress and singer Zendaya. When asked about a Hollywood crush, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star reflected on a somewhat related moment regarding a certain Houston icon.

“I did have a Beyoncé poster on my wall because I went to her concert for my 13th birthday. I was devastated that she didn’t sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me,” she revealed about her Virgo peer. “I guess it was close to her birthday, and she was singing to the audience. My dad was like, ‘Do you want me to put you on my shoulders?’ I was like, ‘No, that’s so embarrassing.’ Then, after, I was like, ‘D**n, I should have let him put me on his shoulders, so she would’ve seen me.’ Thirteen-year-old me was very devastated that Beyoncé didn’t sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.”

During a 2020 appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’ s Drama Actress Roundtable, Zendaya recalled when she finally met the Destiny's Child alum. “When I met Beyoncé, that was the only time I’ve ever acted like, real not cool. I just lost my cool,” she admitted. “My dad even said it because I was with him at the time and he was like, ‘Dude, you nerded out just then.’ And I was like, ‘I know, I’m being weird.’ Usually, I can keep it together.”

Zendaya had a notable 2024 thanks to starring roles in Dune: Part Two and Challengers. Next, she'll star alongside the likes of Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie and Alana Haim in the A24 production The Drama.

On the small screen, the Golden Globe recipient made waves as Rue Bennett in the HBO series “Euphoria.” Unfortunately, a series of unfortunate events – including Hollywood strikes and the deaths of actor Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen – led to years-long delays for the show’s third season.