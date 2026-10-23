Image Image Credit Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images and Rob Kim / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Yung Miami poses in the 2026 BET Awards Press Room at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California and JT speaks onstage during The Black Beauty Talks with rap icon JT at The Times Center on February 18, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Yung Miami addresses her fallout with JT on “Dear JT” from her solo debut LP, Watch Dis!

City Girls drifted apart amid a troubled album rollout and diverging solo careers.

Yung Miami says she and JT haven't spoken in two years but remains open to reuniting.

Yung Miami has plenty to get off her chest on her long-awaited solo debut, Watch Dis! Released at midnight on Friday (Oct. 23), the project saw the “Spend Dat” hitmaker addressing the City Girls’ breakup and where things stand with her former groupmate on the aptly titled “Dear JT.”

“JT, we done came a long way / From matchin' pink sets to big jets to writin' checks / Before the City Girls, way before ‘Caresha Please’ / It was you and me at Ponita house trying to make ends meet,” Yung Miami recalls in the track’s opening verse. A few bars later, she looks back on the “dark times” they experienced, including when JT was incarcerated on charges related to credit card fraud.

Judging by the lyrics, there may not be too much bad blood between the two rappers. Yung Miami even calls JT a “friend” later in the song, though she acknowledges that they haven't been “seein' eye to eye.” At one point, she dished out, “Fallin' out with my sister in public, so embarrassing / When you went in, I held it down, no comparison.”

While Yung Miami and JT have both discussed their fallout in interviews — not to mention their social media spat in 2024 — “Dear JT” is the former’s first time putting those feelings on wax. It’s also one of the more personal offerings on Watch Dis!, which boasts guest appearances from Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, Quavo, Trick Daddy, Trina, and several others.

Take a listen below, then continue scrolling to learn more about what happened between Yung Miami and JT.

Why Yung Miami and JT went their separate ways following City Girls’ ‘RAW’

The beginning of the end for City Girls became apparent following the release of 2023’s RAW, which, despite its impressive lineup of features, only managed to sell 10,000 units in its opening week. As Yung Miami previously told Complex, the album’s rollout was “so bad” because she and JT were “in two different spaces.”

It also didn’t help that their solo careers were taking off, with the former finding massive success through “Caresha Please” while the latter was releasing records like “OKAY” in the lead-up to City Cinderella.

Things came to a head in April 2024, when Yung Miami accused JT of taking digs at her on “Sideways” and “No Bars.” Fortunately, the two eventually patched things up and reunited on Camila Cabello’s “Dade County Dreaming” that June, albeit not under the City Girls name.

Yung Miami says she’s open to a City Girls reunion despite not speaking to JT in two years

As much as we’d love another City Girls collaboration, it might be a while before that happens. During her “Pandora Playback” live interview earlier this month, Yung Miami admitted that she and JT haven’t been in touch for nearly two years. Asked by FlyGuyDC when they last had a conversation, she recalled, “I think it was her birthday, like, two years ago.”

That being said, the mother of two isn’t ruling out the possibility of a reunion altogether. When asked whether fans might ever hear them rap together again, she replied, “I mean, inshallah,” which translates to “God willing” in Arabic. Take a look below.