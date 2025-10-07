Image Image Credit Thaddaeus McAdams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt YoungBoy Never Broke Again hits the stage on his “MASA Tour” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

YoungBoy Never Broke Again built one of rap’s most relentless catalogs, and a through line in that output is how often he lets the pain breathe. Across albums, mixtapes, and loosies, he circles themes of loss, family responsibilities, spiritual tension, and the cost of fame. The result is a discography where confessional records sit next to street anthems, giving listeners a clear view of a young artist processing life in public.

For this list, the focus is on fan-driven consensus rather than chart peaks. We pulled from community conversations and recurring mentions to surface records where vulnerability leads the song. The goal is simple: highlight moments when YoungBoy chose reflection, accountability, or grief as the point of the track, not just a passing lyric.

Taken together, these selections trace a timeline of growth and fatigue, resolve and regret. They capture the Baton Rouge native at his most revealing, the times he used melody and plainspoken writing to sort through what he was carrying. If you are building a pain playlist, start here. These are the songs fans return to when the honest stuff hits.

1. All In

Notable lyrics: “Payin’ for my daddy to come home, pray he get an appeal, hope he come take me away, keep me from off of these pills, and come get me from off of this drank before my kidneys, they fail...”

2. Lonely Child

Notable lyrics: “Mind in a rage, I’m way too young to feel this pain, I ain’t know how to fade, but I dove in ‘cause I’m a man, I love that girl to death, as we get old, our feelings change, I pay for therapy because my thoughts ahead of me...”

3. Life Support

Notable lyrics: “Is it real, is it fake? I don't know, I can’t tell, I’m just hopin’ time worth it, I’m just hopin’ we don’t fail, I’m just tryna hold on, looks disguised, can’t prevail, insecure, feel like I ain’t worth ya...”

4. Valuable Pain

Notable lyrics: “I’ma say I’m sorry for all of the s**t that I had did, and I’m thankful for that s**t that you had done while we was kids, been puttin’ my soul up in this music and I’m hopin’ that you hear it...”

5. To My Lowest

Notable lyrics: “You hurt me deep when I was down to my lowest, I needed you, you ain't give a f**k 'bout me growing, all this pain I've been showing, I ain’t never stop, just keep on flowin’...”

6. Long RD

Notable lyrics: “When they see me pull up in that double R truck, they'll never just think that I been a felon, they would think all this fame what brought all the pain, been dealin' with this since I was 11...”

7. Heart & Soul

Notable lyrics: “Pure washing make my feelings dissolve, phone ring, I decline that call, when it’s trouble, I get back with y’all, my hair hang on top my eyes, it fall, through the rain, I’m seein’ through all this fog...”

8. Doomed

Notable lyrics: “How many hours or how many days it’s gon’ take for to clear out my mind? Or maybe this shit gon’ forever be with me, I just gotta handle with time, can you help me understand what's wrong?”

9. Forgiveness

Notable lyrics: “Forgiveness, my heart can’t find none, I was willin’ to die behind them, plenty nights I done cried behind them, it ain't do me no good, they left me all by myself like, ‘I wish nobody never find him’”

10. Gravity

Notable lyrics: “In this life that I’m livin’, I pray I make it through the night, as I ride through my city, I’m thinkin’, lookin’ at the lights, for so long, we was hurtin’, I got the chance to make it right, plenty times you done hurt me, I done been all alone tonight...”

11. Letter To Dump

Notable lyrics: “Lil’ sister left me and I ain’t been the same, I still see my daddy hidin’ somethin’ from me, and I think it’s pain, I thought this money would change everything, and it did, I don’t know who I’m is, I don’t see my kids, I lost my friends...”

12. Cross Me

Notable lyrics: “For this s**t, man, I was struggling for so long, pray every day, protect myself, and tote that f**king pole, I mind my business, I’m not like these n**gas or these h**s, been deceived, I don’t know nothin’ but throw them B's...”

13. Break Me Or Make Me

Notable lyrics: “Tryna see why nothing I do ain’t right, he don't give a f**k about nobody but hisself, oh, he wouldn’t give one dime or care if I left, oh, know he got s**t popping, but at home, he got s**t going on...”

14. Worth It

Notable lyrics: “Would it all get better, yeah, tell me was it all worth it? No fortune teller make me clever, yeah, deep inside, I been hurtin’, tired of tryin’ and I’m sick of crying...”

15. Red Eye

Notable lyrics: “Who you judgin’? I come up straight from the gutter, we done struggled, me and my brothers had no one but each other, I can buy a hatchback, but can’t buy my family back, my life nothin’, I want my Ne back, but I’m caught up with these h**s and I’m thuggin’...”