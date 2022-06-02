Image Image Credit Screenshot from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "No Time" video Image Alt YoungBoy Never Broke Again Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Feb. 19), YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped off a new single titled "No Time." Over production provided by D-Roc, Skolo, LoneGud, and Juko, the Baton Rouge talent went on a stream of consciousness about women, his past life behind bars, and much more.

"I ain't tryna market, I don't know why the label bought me, b**ch, I ain't tryna party, I'm sittin' high on my horse seat/ My wife wan' buy horses, I mistake that s**t for 'rari, not sorry, I'm glad what the streets done taught me/ See, I made it out that cell block, grew from out that concrete, still inside of them crackers' bed, still my past still haunt me/ Feel I failed that I ain't finish school, but I still went and got some money..."

Directed by Slater, the accompanying clip showed YoungBoy taking a ride in his SUV through the mountains. He could also be spotted showing off his tattooed torso while inside of his sprawling residence.

Back in 2023, the Motown-signed talent kept his fans well-fed through a steady release of full-length projects, including I Rest My Case, Don't Try This At Home, Richest Opp, and Decided 2. He also connected with his Never Broke Again collective for the second installment of his Green Flag Activity compilation series, complete with additional contributions from Quando Rondo, OG 3Three, WhoGangDee, Rojay MLP, and more.

In an interview with Grammy.com, YoungBoy opened up about how he balances his life as a full-time father and recording artist. "This what makes it, that's what creates everything about it," he told the publication. "That's what makes it fun. That's what gives you the drive to get up and do more. I ain't never really satisfied. So that's why I am how I am."

Press play on "No Time" below.