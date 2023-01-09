Image Image Credit Screenshot from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "Catch Him" video Image Alt YoungBoy Never Broke Again Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again took to Instagram to announce his next project, which will be titled I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders. According to a cryptic trailer shared in January, many are expecting the project to make landfall on April 19.

On Monday (March 25), he shared a new single titled "Catch Him," a hedonistic offering packed with lines about vices, violence, and more.

"I got shorty bouncin' a** for YoungBoy, I got shorty throwin' that a** on my squad/ Plenty money in this b**ch, I got the rod, he think he him, then we gon' send his a** to God/ and we gon' bow, we gon' jig all night, we gon' party all night/ Gon' get loaded all night, gon' be drinkin' all night..."

In the matching visual for "Catch Him," the Baton Rouge-born star and a friend broke out some dance moves outside of his Salt Lake City, Utah mansion. He could also be spotted sitting in a room with two masked women behind him.

According to Realtor.com, YoungBoy put the aforementioned Utah residence on the market for $5.5 million. The massive home, which he purchased in 2022, boasts 8,828 square feet with four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a pool, and an elevator. "Not even the upscale construction of this palatial spread can compare to the stunning natural beauty that surrounds it," the publication added. "Floor-to-ceiling windows serve up astonishing, unobstructed views throughout the home."

Back in 2023, the Motown-signed talent remained productive via full-length projects like I Rest My Case, Don't Try This At Home, Richest Opp, and Decided 2. He also reunited with his Never Broke Again collective for the second volume of his Green Flag Activity compilation series. Quando Rondo, OG 3Three, WhoGangDee, Rojay MLP, and more made appearances on that project. Press play on "Catch Him" below.