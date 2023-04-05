Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Woody McClain Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Woody McClain is turning to Kickstarter to fund his first romantic comedy as a first-time filmmaker.

The story centers on a podcaster who unknowingly falls for the author of the anonymous love letters he’s using for content.

The project reflects McClain’s desire to explore new creative territory beyond his past villain roles.

Woody McClain is betting on himself as he ventures into filmmaking with an independent romantic comedy. The actor, best known as Cane Tejada on “Power Book II: Ghost,” is inviting fans to help bring his vision to life by supporting the crowdfunded film on Kickstarter.

McClain describes the flick as a “heartfelt and from-the-ground-up” project. “Have you ever wanted to see how a movie is made or even be a part of one? Now’s your chance!” he told followers on X on Wednesday (July 16). Donors can sign up now ahead of the official crowdfunding launch.

The film’s overview reads: “When a disgraced podcaster stumbles upon a series of anonymous love letters, he uses them to reinvent himself as a soulful voice of heartbreak, unaware that the woman he's falling for is the very author whose private pain he's been turning into content. As love blossoms and secrets unravel, both must confront what it means to truly be seen and what it costs to tell someone else's story as your own.”

Fans have already shown up in a significant way by casting votes for the feature film’s name. Signed, Sealed, Delivered is in last place on the X poll with 32.6 percent, Where You Find Me has 33.5 percent, and Ghostwritten Love is the fan-favorite with 33.9 percent. The New Editon Story star announced plans to make the indie project for a budget of less than $1 million in June. That same month, he sat down for an episode of Cam Newton’s “Funky Friday” podcast and spoke candidly about his future on the screen.

Why Woody McClain is done playing villains onscreen

“Moving forward in my career, it’s like I want to be very strategic [about] what I pick ‘cause I don’t want everybody to keep perceiving me as this bad person,” McClain told Newton. The moment quickly became emotional as the actor briefly stepped off-camera to wipe away tears. When he returned to his seat, he explained, “I work so hard to not be that, [to not] be seen as that younger Woody… I want to be a role model. I want to be that person that people can look up to or go to… I won’t allow nobody to put me in a box.”

How “The Pivot” podcast inspired McClain’s independent rom-com journey

“When I was on ‘The Pivot’ podcast with [the] OGs… y’all, we had a great conversation,” he told fans on Twitch. During his chat with the hosts, the multihyphenate entertainer shared his discomfort with asking others for help. The retired football players emphasized that he should not impede his creative growth by not utilizing his network.

“Y’all put the battery in my back to go out here and do my thing, and I really, really appreciate that. And when all this is done, when we get this film done, because we will get it done, I want my first interview, my first whatever, to be on ‘The Pivot.’ I want to go back to ‘The Pivot’ and let these guys know, like, ‘Yo, shout out to y’all,’" he said.

Judging by fan responses, there are plenty of people rooting for his success. With supporters backing his vision and a story that flips the script on his past onscreen portrayals, this rom-com could mark the start of a new creative chapter. Salute to him for taking the risk and daring to believe in himself.