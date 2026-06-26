Image Image Credit Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Wizkid attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Wizkid announced the name of his seventh studio project during a pre-release event in Paris.

Video clips show the singer revealing the title Sexy directly to the crowd.

The news arrives as he marks 15 years since his breakout with Superstar.

It looks like Wizkid has officially put a name to the album fans have been waiting for.

After teasing new music with a simple "Album [Eagle emoji]" post on X last weekend and posting studio photos with Pharrell in France days later, the Nigerian star revealed that his seventh studio album is titled Sexy. The surprise announcement came during an exclusive pre-release party hosted by Deeds at Cova Club in Paris on Thursday (June 25), where fans and fellow artists gathered to celebrate what appears to be the beginning of his next musical era.

In videos circulating online, you can see Wizkid on the mic revealing the news himself. “Paris, let me hear you say ‘yeah yeah’. Yeah, we got the new album coming out,” he said. “Real soon, and the name of the album is ‘Sexy,’ baby.” The clips quickly spread across X as supporters celebrated the reveal and shared their reactions.

Fans are already sharing theories about Wizkid’s upcoming album, 'Sexy'

Although the Grammy Award-winning singer didn't reveal a release date or offer additional details about the project, fans wasted no time trying to figure out what the title could mean. One Starboy FC predicted a different sound altogether, writing, "If the new Wiz album name is truly Sexy, then it’s an R&B album."

Others echoed similar thoughts while making it clear they were simply guessing based on the album's title. @kelvinchuks031 wrote, "Seems like Wizkid is going R&B on this his Sexy album," while @winsacowin added, "Why do I feel like Wizkid is about to give us some sweet music on his next album, Sexy?"

More listeners like @Diamie_x celebrated the moment, posting, "Wizkid just announced his seventh studio album titled ‘Sexy’ will be out real soon. Time for some sexy Afrobeats." Meanwhile, @supastardjsdon connected the reveal to Ayra Starr's interview about their collaboration on "Gimme Dat, writing, "Throwback to when Ayra Starr called Wizkid the king of sexy Afrobeats during her interview. Now we’re finally getting that ‘Sexy’ album from the king of sexy Afrobeats himself, Big Wiz. What a time to be alive!" Another fan kept it simple: "Wizkid's new album. Can’t wait …"

Despite being promoted as an album pre-release party during Paris Fashion Week, it remains unclear whether attendees heard any songs from Sexy. The clips making rounds online instead showed the “Essence” hitmaker enjoying the night by dancing to older records, while fellow artists including Pasuma, Shallipopi, Young Jonn, Smallgod, Tiakola, BabyDaiz and Baby Wacko were also in attendance. At one point, he and Shallipopi were seen vibing to the rapper's hit "Laho."

That unexpected approach quickly became part of the online conversation, with one user joking, "Only Wizkid will do an album listening party where no [songs] on the album [are] played or listened to. Lmao, he’s still as unserious as ever." Whether fans walked away with new music or not, they did leave with one major reveal.

Wizkid is celebrating 15 years in music

The news of the album comes during a milestone year for Wizkid, who is celebrating 15 years in music. Since breaking out with Superstar, the singer has built one of Afrobeats' most influential catalogs, releasing projects including Ayo, Made in Lagos, More Love, Less Ego and Morayo. He also became one of the first African artists to top the Billboard Hot 100. The celebration will continue later this year when Wiz headlines Afro+ Fest in Washington, D.C., where he'll commemorate the career milestone with fans in September.