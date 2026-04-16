Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Image Alt Will Packer attends Universal Pictures' "You, Me & Tuscany" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top



There’s a certain kind of magic audiences have come to expect from Will Packer. It’s warm, familiar, and undeniably entertaining. At the New York premiere of You, Me & Tuscany, that magic was felt onscreen and the moment the renowned film producer stepped onto the red carpet.

Alongside his wife, Heather Hayslett, Packer exuded a quiet excellence, polished, intentional, and fully in his element. Cameras flashed, conversations flowed, and it genuinely felt like we were all transported to Tuscany, where love, leisure, and a little bit of escapism take center stage.

Image Image Credit John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images Image Alt Heather Hayslett and Will Packer at Universal Pictures "You, Me & Tuscany" New York Premiere held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 08, 2026 in New York, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For more than two decades, the Florida A&M University alum has carved out a lane that merges commercial success with cultural resonance, delivering films that perform at the box office and linger in the group chat, at family functions, and in the everyday language of pop culture. From early hits like Stomp the Yard to genre-defining comedies like Ride Along and Think Like a Man, the veteran producer has consistently demonstrated an instinct for great stories that meet audiences where they are.

REVOLT caught up with Packer at the New York premiere of You, Me & Tuscany, where he addressed Nina Lee’s viral comments about the potential impact of the film with honesty. He also spoke about being known for championing feel-good, Black-led love stories and revealed three musts for traveling to Italy. Read up below!

We at REVOLT are super big fans!! How does it feel to know that when your name is brought up, it’s associated with positive, fun, feel-good movies?

I’ve really tried throughout my career to make movies, television shows, and content in general that resonates with audiences, and those audiences have paid me back by going out and supporting my projects. I owe it to them to continue to try to make projects like that. It’s hard getting any movie made, and it’s certainly hard getting a movie like this made. Ultimately, if the people enjoy it, you’ll see more like it.

We kept seeing this chatter about this movie hopefully doing really well, especially with it being a Black romcom... due to studios reportedly being like, “Can we continue to do these?” When you’re faced with this kind of pressure and scrutiny, how do you [deal with that], especially as a Black person in those rooms and in this position?

I will never stop fighting for us, and I will never stop working to make projects that we can be proud of. I mean “we” as Black people, and I mean “we” as just people in general. It’s a tough time in Hollywood right now – it's tough to get any romantic comedy made. We got one made with two beautiful, amazing Black leads, and that is something that audiences have the power to show up for and send a real message to Hollywood that this is the type of film that we want to see more of.

Do you want to further explore other genres?

I love doing new things. Obviously, I’ve had some fun in the comedy space, romantic comedies, ensemble comedies, but I’ve also had a chance to do thrillers like Obsessed and No Good Deed and a few others. I want to continue to make movies that people continue to want to see. If audiences are enjoying them, that’s the genre I want to make. I want to try some different stuff!

You’re here this evening with your lovely wife, Heather Hayslett. Let’s say you guys take a trip to Tuscany. What are the three things on the itinerary that you have to do with her?

We have to go to a vineyard. A museum. I may not want to go at first, but then I’ll go and have a good time (laughs)... I think the last thing would be... a sidewalk cafe. No reservations needed, order a bottle, and enjoy some great Italian pasta.

Make sure you head to theaters and run the numbers up on this feel-good love story, so we can continue to see ourselves onscreen in this genre.