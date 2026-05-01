Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JaNa Craig attends the 2026 Billboard Women in Music at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

JaNa Craig said she has not watched her “Love Island: Beyond the Villa” season because revisiting it feels “a little traumatic.”

She shared the update during the 2026 Billboard Women in Music red carpet in a clip posted by E! News.

Craig appeared at the event in a custom Sergio Hudson gown alongside fellow Season 6 castmates.

JaNa Craig isn’t looking to relive her “Love Island” days. On Friday (May 1), in a clip shared by E! News, the reality TV star shared why she hasn’t watched “Beyond the Villa,” and, quite honestly, doesn’t plan on tuning in anytime soon.

Speaking at Billboard’s 2026 Women In Music red carpet, Craig admitted, “I haven’t watched it only because I haven’t even finished mine, and I don’t plan on watching mine.” For anyone who hasn’t seen it, “Beyond the Villa” is a spinoff of “Love Island USA” that premiered last year with the Season 6 cast. The first eight-episode run followed Craig and her then-boyfriend, Kenny Rodriguez, the other PPG girls — Serena Page and Leah Kateb — and more as they adjusted to life after the villa.

Why hasn’t JaNa Craig watched “Beyond the Villa”?

When asked whether she hadn’t watched it because she doesn’t like seeing herself on TV or simply isn’t interested in “reliving the drama,” Craig chose the latter. “[It’s] a little traumatic for me, of course. Unfortunately, the way everything went down, it doesn’t make me feel good,” she explained. “So, things that don’t make me feel good, I just don’t give energy to it.” See the clip below.

In Craig’s defense, she’s not the first “Love Island USA” contestant to admit she hasn’t revisited the show or its spinoffs, and she probably won’t be the last. During their “The TODAY Show” appearance last August, Season 7 favorite Chelley Bissainthe said she’d only watched “maybe 25%” of her season, while Amaya Espinal (aka Amaya Papaya) revealed she’d only seen “TikTok clips” at the time.

Considering most of the sexy singles who found love in the villa split afterward, that’s pretty understandable. According to Peacock, Kordell Beckham and Page, as well as Kateb and Miguel Harichi, are the only remaining Season 6 couples still going strong.

While Craig likely won’t be revisiting “Love Island” anytime soon, she’s clearly been enjoying life after the show. At the 2026 Billboard Women in Music event, she wore a custom Sergio Hudson gown. See photos from the occasion below.

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JaNa Craig at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JaNa Craig at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Serena Page, JaNa Craig and Leah Kateb at the 2026 Billboard Women in Music held at Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JaNa Craig at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 held at the Hollywood Palladium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center