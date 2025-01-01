Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A West Palm Beach man is facing multiple charges for his pro-Donald Trump assassination rhetoric on social media. The “violent posts” published by Shannon Depararro Atkins on Facebook were reported to the FBI and National Threat Operations Center by an unidentified tipster in Okeechobee, Florida.

Atkins, 46, was arrested Friday (Jan. 24) evening during a traffic stop by detectives who had been investigating him. The Florida man was stopped near his home and found to be in possession of cocaine, according to a press release. While speaking with law enforcement, he confessed to making a number of posts expressing his desire to see the newly sworn-in commander in chief fatally harmed.

As a result, the Trump critic was booked at Palm Beach County Main Detention Center. Atkins is charged with the possession of cocaine, written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. The terroristic crime is a felony and can carry a 15-year prison or probation sentence as well as fines of up to $10,000. Whether his online behavior warrants federal consequences will be determined by the U.S. Secret Service.

The digital creator’s Facebook profile boasts more than six thousand followers. In a Jan. 19 post, he wrote, “America needs one good bullet to be saved.” That same day he posted, “I’ve been banned from ‘X’ because I said I hope and pray someone kills him. History is supposed to repeat itself. We haven’t had an assassination in years.” And a third reshared post read, “Jan 20th is the Day of Mourning for the USA.” Atkins captioned it, “Bullets please. Please, Jesus! Save America.” Countless other public messages and memes expressing his disdain for the Republican figure and MAGA remain public on his account.

Trump was sworn into office on Jan. 20, four months after the first attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The businessman suffered a superficial injury when a gunman opened fire, causing his ear to be wounded. The suspected shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents.

In September, authorities intercepted Ryan Wesley Routh’s plan to kill “The Apprentice” showman on his West Palm Beach property, Mar-a-Lago. A third effort, allegedly orchestrated by two Americans and an Afghan national, was foiled by Riverside County sheriffs in California in October.