Image Image Credit Udo Salters / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét attends the Christian Cowan Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Show at The Glasshouse on September 11, 2026 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Early listeners are calling Victoria Monét’s Frequency of Love one of the year’s standout R&B releases, with one fan rating it a 10/10.

Victoria asked fans to play the album in order, and listeners specifically praised its transitions and cohesion.

The 22-track album features SZA, Bruno Mars, Chlöe, Lucky Daye and others, while fans are already discussing its future Grammy potential.

Victoria Monét has officially tuned into a new era, and listeners are already calling Frequency of Love one of the standout R&B releases of the year.

The Grammy Award winner released her sophomore studio album on Friday (Oct. 2), three years after JAGUAR II. The 22-track project explores love from different angles while moving through R&B, gospel, house and other sounds. SZA, Bruno Mars, Bryson Tiller, Leon Thomas, Chlöe, Lucky Daye and Victoria’s 5-year-old daughter, Hazel Monét Gaines, make appearances across the album. Longtime collaborator D’Mile reunited with the singer for the project, while Camper and Kaytranada are among its other contributors.

The features are spread throughout Frequency of Love. Tiller joins Victoria on “Single,” SZA appears on “See You In My Dreams,” Mars lends his vocals to “That’s Why I Love You,” Lucky Daye reunites with her on “Maybe” and Chlöe joins her for “Lose Myself.”

Victoria Monét wanted fans to hear ‘Frequency of Love’ in order

Before the album arrived, the Atlanta native had one request: Don't hit shuffle on the first listen. “My FOL request: Please listen from intro to ending on your first listen! Tryyy not to jump around cause the sequencing gives each song a different context than on its own. Pretty please try this method as your first album listening experience and then go crazy after that lol LOVE YOUUUU CAN’T WAIT!!!” she wrote on X Thursday (Oct. 1).

Judging by the early reactions, plenty of fans got the message. One listener praised the transitions, writing, “Victoria, these transitions are smoother than honey butter.” Another called it her “most cohesive body of work to date,” while noting they wished the record included more uptempo songs.

But one reaction went even further. “Victoria Monet just dropped a 10/10 album. Genuinely do not have any notes or thoughts on how this could have been a greater body of work. Felt it from the Brandy interpolation, and then she ended the album with Gospel? Condolences to all the other R&B nominees at Grammys '28,” the X user wrote.

Another fan already placed Frequency of Love among this year's best, writing, “I acknowledge that it might be a little too early for this take — but I think Victoria Monet’s album might be my favorite R&B album to come out this year.”

Victoria Monét already has three Grammy Awards

Grammy talk isn't unfamiliar territory for the 37-year-old. JAGUAR II marked her breakthrough at the awards, earning three wins in 2024. Now, fans are already looking ahead to what its follow-up could do during a future awards season.

For others, the excitement is less about trophies and more about the superstar’s ability to build a complete body of work. “Victoria Monét is an album artist. And it’s a beautiful thing in this era of fleeting moments,” one person posted. Another declared, “Oh Victoria Monét, I can already tell Frequency of Love is your best work yet! Okayyy elevation!”

See more reactions to Frequency of Love below.