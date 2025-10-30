Image Image Credit Ronald Cortes/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Victor Wembanyama poses during Media Day Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victor Wembanyama’s height isn’t just a stat, at least not anymore. It’s a phenomenon. The San Antonio Spurs superstar was officially listed at 7’4”, but that number feels more like a starting point than a fact. Depending on who you ask or who he’s standing next to, Wemby might be 7’5”, 7’6”, or even approaching 7’7”. His presence bends perspective, making even some of the NBA’s biggest stars look like point guards beside him.

What makes it even more interesting is that Wembanyama himself doesn’t care. “I literally never think about my height,” he once said when asked about the fascination surrounding his frame. To him, it’s simply the way he’s always been. To everyone else, it’s an optical puzzle that feels almost impossible to process. The comparisons have become legendary, with players like LeBron James appearing dwarfed beside him and Boban Marjanović admitting he had to look up just to meet his gaze.

So how tall is Victor Wembanyama really? The truth might not even matter anymore. What does is the way his height changes everything around him. These photos and clips capture that effect better than any stat sheet ever could. Each one shows Wemby towering over familiar faces and ordinary settings, giving new meaning to what it looks like to stand above the rest.

1. When he barely left the ground to make a dunk

Wemby delivered what could arguably be considered a standing dunk during a putback against the Indiana Pacers. Maybe the hoop needs to be higher?

2. When he took a (partial) picture next to Kevin Hart

Photos showcasing Kevin Hart next to the headless bodies of everyone else (or, reverse) is a popular running joke at this point, but it doesn’t change just how goliath Wemby’s cropped figure looks in the above image.

3. When he left Kai Cenat in disbelief

While backstage at an event, Kai Cenat was left pretty stunned by the heigh difference when they ran into each other (Kai’s little jump makes it even funnier).

4. When Andrew Wiggins didn’t stand a chance

Image Credit Thearon W. Henderson/Contributor via Getty Images
Andrew Wiggins and Victor Wembanyama

This image says everything. When you combine Wemby’s height with his wingspan, you have little to no chance of getting a shot off when he’s in high gear. Somehow, the equally mutant Steph Curry managed to do so during their Olympics matchup.

5. When he has to duck to enter a doorway

Even in an arena, Wemby finds himself having to adjust his height through a doorway to get around. Sure, this might not be all that shocking (it is the NBA, after all), but seeing it remains a feat to witness.

6. When he wants to get a laugh

Yes, Wembanyama has a sense of humor. Just check out the above clip, which saw the very aware athlete briefing stop to joke with a presumed staff member.

7. When joking around with a teammate on Media Day

Image Credit Patrick T. Fallon/Contributor via Getty Images
Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul

In this case, when he stood next to former teammate Chris Paul, who stands at a clean six inches in height.