The tragic incident involving Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei sent shockwaves through the international athletic community. As reported by The Associated Press on Tuesday (Sept. 3), Cheptegei, a distance runner who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, was viciously attacked in her home in Trans-Nzoia County, Kenya. The assault, which occurred on Sunday (Sept. 1), left Cheptegei with severe burns covering 75 percent of her body.

According to Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom, the perpetrator was Cheptegei's boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, who was said to have poured gas over Cheptegei before setting her on fire after what was described as a quarrel between the couple. Ndiema also sustained burn injuries during the incident, and – along with Cheptegei – received medical care at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The motivation behind the brutal occurrence appeared to be linked to a property dispute. Cheptegei's parents revealed that their daughter purchased land in Trans Nzoia County to be in close proximity to the numerous athletic training centers in the area. A report filed by the local chief indicated that the couple could be heard arguing about the land on which their house was built just before the fire started.

Cheptegei’s injuries followed a series of tragic events involving runners in recent years. In 2023, Ugandan Olympic runner and steeplechaser Benjamin Kiplagat was found dead with stab wounds. Two men were subsequently arrested in connection with the killing, which appeared to have been a robbery. Rwandan runner Rubayita Siragi was killed following an apparent fight with another athlete months later. In 2022, the body of Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee was discovered – a post-mortem report indicated she had been strangled. In 2021, Kenyan authorities arrested the husband of record-breaking long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, who was stabbed to death at her home.