Image Image Credit Jeremy Hogan via Getty Images Image Alt Police tape reads, "Police Scene Do Not Cross," as the scene of a shooting, June 16, 2023 in Bloomington, Indiana. One person was shot multiple times. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tyrie Howse was walking to meet his mother near a Krispy Kreme when he was killed, just minutes before she was supposed to arrive.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the teen fled after allegedly receiving a handgun from another teenager.

Attorney Harry Daniels claimed that no officials have contacted Howse’s mother since the Nov. 3 shooting, despite the ongoing investigation.

The family of Tyrie Howse wants to see the bodycam footage from the incident in which a Henry County police officer fatally shot him just weeks ago. During a news conference on Thursday (Nov. 19), attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs said new evidence suggests the 16-year-old was shot in the back of the head.

"It appears he was running from law enforcement," Daniels told reporters, noting that although they haven't received the autopsy report, they’ve examined photographs of Howse’s injuries. "We're trying to figure out why a Black young teenager is the most threatening thing in America that's running from the police? It has to stop.”

According to the attorneys, Howse suffered “multiple abrasions” to his hands and face, along with a “gunshot wound in the back-left side of his head.” Daniels also noted that the “very, very graphic” photographs also showed road rash and abrasions to his face and hands that would be expected if a person were running. Watch the press conference below, then keep scrolling to learn what Howse’s mother, Taneshia Puckett, said happened.

Taneshia Puckett remembers her son’s final words before he was killed

Struggling to hold back tears, Puckett recalled how Howse recently started working at Wingstop and was saving money toward his dream of becoming a pediatric nurse. “That was taken away from me in the blink of an eye, and I just really would like to know why,” she told reporters. “Why was lethal force brought upon my son to [the point] where he couldn’t live the next day to tell his side of the story?”

She also recounted that Howse was waiting to meet her near a Krispy Kreme when he was killed, just “four to five minutes” before she would have reached him. “I’m grateful and thankful that I was not able to see it because that would’ve been even more hurtful for me. My son had so much life in him. He was so outgoing, very dedicated to his schoolwork,” Puckett continued. “I just want to know, what was the initial reason for him getting stopped? He was only walking across the street to get closer to me. That was his last words to me.”

What the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says happened to Tyrie Howse

Per CBS News, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in its initial report that an officer approached two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, after spotting them in a parking lot. When the older teen was instructed to take his hands out of his pockets, he allegedly passed a handgun to Howse, who reportedly fled shortly afterward.

"The officer pursued him on foot and gave verbal commands for him to drop the gun," the GBI explained. "The 16-year-old did not drop the gun, and the officer shot at the 16-year-old, hitting him." While the investigation is still ongoing, Daniels claimed that no officials have contacted Puckett since the Nov. 3 incident.